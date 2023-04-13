News you can trust since 1737
Comic William Thompson to bring new show to Belfast's Ulster Hall

Standup to perform ‘The Hand You’re Dealt’ show at historic venue on November 4

By Joanne Savage
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST

William Thompson (BBC New Comedy Awards Finalist 2021, as seen and heard on Dave & Channel 4, BBC Scotland) is a rising comedy star from east Belfast.

He was only 18 when he decided to try his hand at stand-up comedy and eight years later, there is no slowing him down.

The comedian will be getting into all things growing up in NI, life with cerebral palsy and mastering dating in his forthcoming show.

Rising comedy star William Thompson is set to perform at Belfast's Ulster Hall on November 4 with tickets available from ticketmaster.ie nowRising comedy star William Thompson is set to perform at Belfast's Ulster Hall on November 4 with tickets available from ticketmaster.ie now
    Growing up disabled on a Northern Irish council estate, where people aren’t known to be sympathetic, William struggles with living with grandparents, relationships and stereotypes, as he tries his best to make the most out of the hand he was dealt.William has supported Shane Todd and Paddy McDonnell on tour and at sold-out shows across the UK.

    Tickets on sale now via ulsterhall.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie.

