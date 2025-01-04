Commemorative statue of musician Rory Gallagher unveiled outside Ulster Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A commemorative statue of Irish composer and musician Rory Gallagher has been unveiled in Belfast , honouring his life, music and connection to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The life-sized statue of Gallagher is located outside Ulster Hall, a venue he played regularly.

The statue was crafted by sculptors Anto Brennan , Jessica Checkley of Bronze Art Ireland and David O'Brien of Bronze Art Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is inspired by a January 1972 Melody Maker magazine cover shot of Gallagher onstage at Ulster Hall.

Born in Ballyshannon and raised in Cork, Gallagher moved in 1967 to Belfast , a city that would become a cornerstone of his musical journey.

It was here that Taste, his first blues-rock trio, played clubs such as Sammy Huston's , The Maritime and Club Rado.

The final Taste concert, featuring John Wilson and Richard McCracken , was at Queen's University in 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of Gallagher's solo career, he formed a new band with drummer Wilgar Campbell and bassist Gerry McAvoy .

Later, he would bring on Lou Martin and Brendan O'Neill , Belfast musicians, who helped to shape his career.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Gallagher's passing.

Renowned for his soulful playing, dynamic performances and dedication to his craft, Gallagher established himself as a trailblazer in Irish rock music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of his career, he toured around the world constantly, selling millions of records in the process.

The statue of Irish Rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher is unveiled at Belfast’s Ulster Hall. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Donal Gallagher , Rory's brother and manager, said: "It's fitting that the city he loved so much is where his legacy will be celebrated for generations to come.

" Belfast wasn't just a place he performed, it was a city that shaped his musical journey and welcomed him like one of its own.

"From the early days when he played here, it became a second home, a source of inspiration, and a springboard to international success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust has been instrumental in the initiative, working in collaboration with Ulster Hall and Belfast City Council , and with sponsorship from the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure , Northern Ireland Executive; ICC Belfast; LQ BID; Girvan Architecture Services; Aiken Promotions, Strange Music; and Pipelife Ireland.

The statue of Irish Rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher is unveiled at Belfast’s Ulster Hall. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Frank Girvan , member of the Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust , said: "It has been many years in the making and we are incredibly grateful for the support we've received from fans, fellow musicians and all those who continue to show their commitment to keeping Rory's legacy alive.

"From fundraising to performances, we've organised numerous initiatives, including the unveiling today in Belfast , to ensure that Rory's contributions to music are never forgotten.

"We hope more people will join us in these efforts as we continue to celebrate the music and spirit of a man who changed so many lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Bell , acting chief executive of Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Limited , the operators of Ulster Hall, said: "Ulster Hall has hosted countless legendary performances yet Rory Gallagher's connection to this iconic venue is unmatched.

"This statue is not just about celebrating Rory's career; it also reaffirms Belfast's status as a cultural hub. It highlights the city's vibrant musical heritage and its importance as a destination for music lovers worldwide."

Lord Mayor of Belfast councillor Micky Murray said: "Today, we honour the incredible legacy of Rory Gallagher, a true musical icon who continues to inspire generations.

"This statue stands as a testament to his enduring impact, not only on the world of music, but on the cultural fabric of Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad