Ards and North Down’s 115 mile coastline is one of the longest in NI, with Belfast Lough to the north, the Irish Sea to the east, and Strangford Lough with its many islands forming the internal coastline of the Ards Peninsula. The area has been inhabited for at least 7,000 years and today a significant proportion of the Borough’s population live in 17 coastal settlements. The coast as a resource allowed industries such as fishing, trading, and boat-building to flourish as well leisure sailing and even smuggling; the aim of the conference is to highlight these activities.