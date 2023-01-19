The Derry Girls mural featuring the much-loved main characters which is very popular for getting your picture taken in front of in the Maiden City

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved plans for a new Derry Girls exhibition in the city.

Funding has been secured to introduce a Home of Derry Girls pilot exhibition in the Tower Museum, as well as to establish a walking trail that takes in key filming locations from the series.

Members of the council's business and culture committee gave unanimous approval to the proposals on Tuesday (January 17).

It is hoped the exhibit will bolster tourism for the city and district.

The committee was informed that funding of £80,000 has been secured for the proposed exhibit and walking trail.

Derry Girls, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2018, follows four teenage girls - and "a wee English fella" - growing up in Londonderry in Northern Ireland during the 1990s.

It tracks the group as they navigate the ups and downs of teenage life, all in the shadow of the final years of the Troubles.

Derry Girls has been a massive success for Channel 4, winning Royal Television Society Awards, Irish Film and Television Awards and being nominated for BAFTAs.

The final episode aired on Wednesday May 18 after three series.

Council's head of culture, Aeidin McCarter, detailed the proposals to members along with plans to explore further opportunities to create a longer term Derry Girls experience in the city.

Ms McCarter said that the worldwide success of the award-winning series, created by Derry screenwriter Lisa McGee, presented a fantastic opportunity to enhance the tourism offering.