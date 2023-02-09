The first episode of the short documentaries sees Fermanagh native and former All Ireland fiddle champion Magee and Carter, now based in Fermanagh, chatting about their friendship and the country music scene.

The Liverpool born star says there is a huge amount of musical talent around the county, and that he is delighted that the country music scene is reaching new generations of fans.

“There’s a lot of very talented musicians around Enniskillen and Fermanagh in general,” Carter says on Into the Road.

Nathan Carter and Sean Magee together for a session in Enniskillen pub Charlie's bar

“I’ve definitely seen it go from country music being considered uncool, to a lot of younger generations getting into it and going out dancing and buying the music.

“To see all these younger generations getting into the live music scene is great and I think the scene is being left in good hands with all these musicians that are about.

Enniskillen man Magee also revealed plans to start up his own band in the months ahead

“It’s a lonely business when you’re travelling up by yourself, setting up by yourself, driving home by yourself so I think it’s come to the point where I’d love to start a lively band.

“To kind of do what I’m doing but just add more people to it, just for a wee bit of fun as well to take the pressure off me."

The full episode of the Into the Road series with Nathan Carter and Sean Magee can be watched on the Roadie TV YouTube channel.

Nathan Carter has become a huge star on the Country and Irish scene here since the massive popularity of his 2012 cover of the American country song "Wagon Wheel" which remains the most successful version of the song, becoming the biggest commercial success of any country release.