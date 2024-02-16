Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in their fourth year, the NICMA’S are seen as the biggest night in the country music calendar in Northern Ireland with more than 35 artists performing on the night.

The publicly voted awards recognise and pay tribute to the finest country artists from the province, including the current leading stars, legends and upcoming new artists.

The huge ballroom was full to capacity on Monday, January 29 with an excited and enthusiastic audience appreciatively applauding their hosts – Malcolm McDowell, Downtown’s Big T and the BBC’s Hugo Duncan.

Big T with Hugo Duncan

Artist after artist took to the stage to perform and showcase their talents and all were backed by the extremely talented six-piece house band led by musical director Mark Vaughan.

The award winners were announced in between performances, alongside presentations to NI’s country music legends.

Nine-year-old Amber Campbell from Armagh was the youngest performer on the night and she also walked away with the Female Newcomer Award.

The Ryandale Hotel, Moy, won Best Live Music Venue for the second consecutive year.

Derek Ryan won a hat-trick of awards again

For the third year in a row Fermanagh’s Derek Ryan scooped a hat trick of awards including the top prize of Best Male with a huge 80% of the public vote, Best Album (‘Pure and Simple’) and Best Songwriter.

Tyrone star Cliona Hagan – who wasn’t able to attend but sent her best wishes via a video message – was named Best Female Artist and Most Glamorous Female Artist.

The Tumbling Paddies, who performed at last year’s NICMA’S, won Best Single with their debut hit “Just The Way I Am”.

And RTE Late Late Show star, 15-year-old Caillin Joe from Creggan outside Omagh picked up the Best Music Video gong as well as the coveted Brian Coll Male Newcomer Award.

Malcolm McDowell and Flo from Southern Area Hospice

It was also a memorable night for 88-year-old Billy McFarland BEM from Ahoghill who is celebrating an unbelievable 70 years in the entertainment business.

Billy delighted everyone with his performance of Gentle Mother, and he was deservedly inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Philomena Begley and the late Brian Coll.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 50-plus years service to the music industry by Big T and Malcolm McDowell.

A surprise second award also went to Hugo, when the winner of Biggest Ego category was announced!

Janet McCartney from Backing Vocals

Armagh showband star Eileen King, known as the ‘Sweetheart of Country Music’ was also officially recognised for her Contribution to Country Music.

Ireland’s ‘First Lady of Country’, Susan McCann though absent on the night through illness, was made Ambassador of the awards.

Each year the NICMA’S invite and celebrate a small number of guest performers from the south of Ireland.

This year it was the newly inducted RTE Hall of Fame recipient Declan Nerney who performed one of his biggest hits describing his rise to fame ‘The Marquee in Drumlish’.

Margo O’Donnell was given a standing ovation before and after her performance and was recognised for her immense immense contribution by the NICMA’s.