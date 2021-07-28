Country show is just the ticket for NHS staff as Derek Ryan headlines
Some 1000 NHS staff in the North West are to receive free tickets to an open-air country music event in Londonderry at the end of the month.
Country Fest, headlined by Derek Ryan, will take place at Ebrington Square, Londonerry on July 31 and will be one of the first music events to take place in the city since the outbreak of Covid 19.
Event promoter, Robert Allen is making the gesture to say thanks to the NHS and frontline staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “I am giving our health care and frontline workers a chance to enjoy a free concert in recognition of the months of relentless dedication and service they have given to help us stay safe,” he said.
Derek Ryan, who performs over 150 shows annually, has not performed live since last July’s sell-out drive-in concerts in Ballymena. “The band and I are beyond excited at the prospect of performing again,” he said. “It has been a long wait to get to this point and take it from me we intend to give the fans a good time.”
Country Fest will also include Johnny Brady and Barry Kirwan in a five-hour concert. General admission tickets are now on sale from Skiddle.com.