Critically acclaimed musician and songwriter Arborist to perform at Flowerfield Arts
Award-winning musician and songwriter will play Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Saturday April 29
Arborist previously gave a special solo live stream performance in 2021 as part of the Northern Lights Sessions while the Arts Centre was closed due to Covid restrictions, and the centre is delighted to welcome them back for a live full-band performance.
Belfast native Mark McCambridge played his first show as Arborist frontman in early February 2013, opening for Scottish folk musician James Yorkston in Belfast.
Stuart Bailie describes Arborist as ‘one of the most literate and affecting acts in the north’ so you can be sure of an evening of poignant, moving and beautiful music.
Arborist came to the attention of critics with their debut single, the Americana tinged, “Twisted Arrow”.
Arborist will perform at Flowerfield Arts Centre Portstewart on April 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets are priced at £20 (full) or £18 (concession) and are available now from www.flowerfield.org or from the box office on 02870 831400.