Arborist previously gave a special solo live stream performance in 2021 as part of the Northern Lights Sessions while the Arts Centre was closed due to Covid restrictions, and the centre is delighted to welcome them back for a live full-band performance.

Belfast native Mark McCambridge played his first show as Arborist frontman in early February 2013, opening for Scottish folk musician James Yorkston in Belfast.

Stuart Bailie describes Arborist as ‘one of the most literate and affecting acts in the north’ so you can be sure of an evening of poignant, moving and beautiful music.

Arborist frontman Mark McCambridge

Arborist came to the attention of critics with their debut single, the Americana tinged, “Twisted Arrow”.