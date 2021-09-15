Culture Night Belfast trail will lead visitors to the Ogham Grove

The Ogham Grove is open daily from September 17-19, 10am-10pm. Pictured (L-R) at the building of the installation is artist, Gawain Morrison, Sonya Whitefield, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Susan Picken from Culture Night and Cathedral Quarter Trust, Visit culturenightbelfast.com for further information.

The Ogham Grove is described as a “sensory installation and accompanying digital trail”, which takes inspiration from the ancient Celtic Ogham Tree Alphabet, nature and the environment.

Artist Gawain Morrison said: “Two monumental sculptures will be built in Writers’ Square, with themes drawn from our ancestral heritage and culture here on the island of Ireland.

“The Tree Alphabet will act as the primer for learning about the Ogham characters, their meanings, and their tree associations while the Celtic Ogham Year Wheel signifies the links with our natural environment, living in harmony with it, and the awareness of our place in the universe, the lunar and solar cycles that drive the life on this planet of ours, and all of how life lives–in balance and together.”

He added: “The actual scale of the structure itself will be impressive. The fact that at night-time the lighting will come alive will give it a very different feel from the daytime and allow people to experience it in different ways.”

Susan Picken, director of Culture Night Belfast and the Cathedral Quarter Trust, said: “The Ogham Grove promises to be spectacular and offer a very unique experience to each person who visits throughout this weekend.

“The Ogham Grove really tapped into our concern for the environment and the devastating impact of climate change. It also restates our commitment to support and work with our incredible cultural and creative sectors here in Northern Ireland.”

She added: “This is a significant moment for Culture Night Belfast, not only is this our first large-scale artists’ commission but it also signals an exciting new format for the event as we move forward.

“Culture Night 2021 will be much smaller in scale and scope and people can drop in and experience the installation over the course of the entire weekend – this different format enables us to focus on safety as well as making sure everyone has a great time.”

Sonya Whitefield, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “I would encourage everyone to go along to Writer’s Square this weekend and spend some time in The Ogham Grove which will inspire and enchant all who experience it.”