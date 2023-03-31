A new amusement ride has been revealed to replace The Big Dipper at the ever-popular Curry’s Funpark in Portrush as it opens for another busy spring and summer.

The looped coaster, Northern Ireland's only rollercoaster, was once a historic and much-loved part of the former Barry's Amusement site on the north coast for decades - with people daring each other to be brave enough to take the ride.

Barry's was first opened in 1926 by the Trufelli family and welcomed many generations through its doors.

The Big Dipper has been a much-loved rollercoaster for NI daredevils. It was part of the former Barry's Amusement site and then Curry's Funpark Portrush. The compact steel roller coaster was originally built in 1991 by Pinfari of Italy, and updated in 2003

The site was sold to the Curry Family who opened it as Curry's Funpark for its first season last April.

The Big Dipper first began to be dismantled in January 2023 and images appearing on social media have revealed the exciting new replacement which has allegedly arrived all the way from Austria, according to NI FunFairs.

The log flume coaster appears to be similar to previous Barry's amusement ride 'Turtle Splash' which was removed from the park after the pandemic.

Youtube videos of the water coaster in operation show that riders enter the log which goes up to the first drop of the track before circling around up a steeper gradient and then sharply and fantastically splashing down the second and higher drop of Aqua Valley.

The Aqua Valley ride has come all the way from Austria and is likely to suitably entertain visitors to Curry's Funpark. But will it provide the same thrill as the historic Big Dipper?

Currys Funpark has not yet revealed their opening date for the 2023 season but has teased on their social media that "big news" is coming soon and the "countdown to fun has begun".

The amusement park occupies 2.23 acres in the center of the super popular seaside town and as of 2013 it was the largest amusement park in Ireland.

It has a mixture of traditional and modern amusements and is usually open from Easter Monday until the first week in September.

The funpark also offers a wide range of other attractions including dodgems, the Crazy Caterpillar, the Ghost Train, and the Helter Skelter, among numerous others.