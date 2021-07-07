Curtains up for Peter Corry Productions

Emma Dallas, Actress and Singer, Gemma Cheung, Irish Pole Champion and acrobat with Peter Corry and Fleur Mellor

Peter Corry Productions are in the creation stages of a number of exciting projects that will see them employ a numerous professional performers to help them create the magic that is imminent as the return to live performances approaches once more.

After a tumultuous year for the entertainments industry, Peter Corry is delighted to confirm a return to the stage; “With the announcement that live music can return, I am feeling hopeful that we are taking steps, however small, in the right direction to finally return to a level that our business, and others like us, can once again bring entertainment to the masses.

“We are now in a position to look at creating a number of jobs within the industry, I’m delighted to say we are able to confirm that we are bringing back two annual events for 2021, first of all, the Red Velvet Cabaret which we will be hosting over the Halloween period and of course Christmas at the Cathedral

“But that’s not all, our diaries are filling up with a number of concerts, corporate events and outdoor entertainments projects that will keep us busy right through to the end of the year – initially we can guarantee around 100 professional performers will be required for existing booking and we are working on increasing that number as more and more events are planned. It’s a relief to see, after the curtains came down last March it’s been a struggle for many in the industry and we are truly thankful to be once again lighting the creative fires, creating jobs and ultimately engaging with our wonderful audiences once more.”

Business Partner, Fleur Mellor says of the audition day; “We are looking for professional performers with a whole range of talents, from singers, actors and dancer to acrobats, musicians, performance artists and everything in between. We are looking for individuals or group acts that will surprise, delight and basically wow the people of Northern Ireland who are just so ready and looking forward to enjoying live performances once more.

“As ever, our focus will be on quality as all our shows and performances are created to the very highest of standards, but we are seeking performers that can really bring the fun and the drama to a show. We have already got existing relationships with many great acts and artists, but we’re really excited to meet some new talent and to work once again with the creative talent pool Northern Ireland is renowned for.”