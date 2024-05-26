Daniele Rustioni signs off five years as Ulster Orchestra chief conductor with complex and challenging Mahler symphony

Daniele Rustioni signed off his five years as Ulster Orchestra chief conductor on Friday night

​The final concert of the Ulster Orchestra’s season to a packed audience in the Waterfront Hall on Friday was memorable on so many different levels that it is difficult to know where to begin.

​First off there was the gargantuan 80-minute Second Symphony by Gustav Mahler with the weighty title of ‘Resurrection Symphony’ because it deals throughout with the issues of life and death which face every human being.

In this case Mahler, who had a deep Christian faith, also challenges us to think what happens after our time in this world.

This five-movement and complex symphony places considerable demands on the players, the singers and the conductor, all of whom more than met the challenges facing them on Friday evening.

The Belfast Philharmonic Choir, moving into their 150th anniversary year with their relatively new chorus director James Grossmith, was greatly impressive as the symphony moved remorselessly to its inspiring finale as were the distinguished soloists Kai Ruutel-Pajula (mezzo- soprano) and Ruby Hughes (soprano).

However, the biggest challenge of all lay on the shoulders of the chief conductor Daniele Rustioni in holding it all together, and exploring every nuance of the complicated score in all its moods, and lights and shades.

Rustioni achieved this admirably, as the large audience, comprising people of all ages, listened intently throughout.

At the end there was a sense of achievement at finishing this unforgettable shared journey, and the audience gave everyone on the stage a prolonged standing ovation.

Despite the beauty of the music, and the inspiration of Mahler’s musical tour de force, there was also a sense of sadness because this was Daniele Rustioni’s final appearance as chief conductor after five years in which he raised the standards of the orchestra even higher to become one of the best regional ensembles in the British Isles and further afield.

During his tenure Rustioni guided the orchestra through adventurous and innovative seasons, which also had some of the best-loved and familiar music in the classical repertoire.

Rustioni also led the orchestra in a number of tours to some of the most prestigious concert halls in Europe, as well as a highly-acclaimed Prom in the Royal Albert Hall two years ago.

Happily he will also conduct the orchestra in its London Prom on August 18, and he returns to the Ulster Hall for a one-off concert next May.

Daniele has left the Ulster Orchestra in a good place, and professionally he has the world at his feet.

Personally he is also in a good place. Only a month ago he and his wife the violinist Francesca Dego, who is the Ulster Orchestra’s inaugural artist in focus, had a baby daughter Sophia Charlotte.