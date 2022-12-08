International superstar DJ David Guetta is the latest popular musical act confirmed to play at the annual Belsonic music festival to be held at the city’s Ormeau Park in June 2023.

Lionel Ritchie is confirmed for June 3, George Ezra for June 9, Paolo Nutini for June 17, R&B singer/songwriter and rapper Lizzo on June 22, Sam Fender on June 23, the otherworldly Florence + The Machine on June 28 and dance scene legends The Prodigy have been signed up to play on June 30.

Now acclaimed DJ David Guetta, who has teamed up with everyone in the industry to create stellar dance and pop music, including Sia, Akon and Nicki Minaji, has confirmed that he will join the current galaxy of stars to play at Belfast’s Ormeau Park on Saturday June 10, with tickets to see the hot shot music producer and DJ available to fans from today (Friday) via Ticketmaster outlets. It’s going to be a long, hot musical summer.