Produced by Live Nation, the world tour kicks off on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City.

Both bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across the globe with stops throughout Latin America before heading to Europe in May 2023 – which includes a stop at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1, 2023 and Dublin’s Marlay Park on July 4, 2023 – then wrapping up in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park on July 6, 2023. Stay tuned for additional 2023 shows to be announced soon.

“After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

British rockers Def Leppard are psyched to be heading back on the tour bus and NI fans will have to travel to Dublin's Marlay Park to see them

Most Popular

"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

TICKETS: Check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings, on sale times vary. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.

DUBLIN, IRELAND TICKETS: Tickets from €89.50 (including booking fee) for Marlay Park, Dublin on July 4, 2023 go on sale on Friday October 28 at 10am. Click here.

A bit about Def Leppard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mötley Crüe are thrilled to be heading out on the road with fellow rockers Def Leppard. Book tickets to see them at Dublin's Marlay Park via Ticketmaster

English rock band Def Leppard formed in 1976 in Sheffield. Since 1992, the band has consisted of Rick Savage (bass, backing vocals), Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Allen (drums, backing vocals), Phil Collen (guitar, backing vocals), and Vivian Campbell (guitar, backing vocals). They established themselves as part of the new wave of British heavy metal movement of the early 1980s.

The band's greatest commercial success came between the early 1980s and the early 1990s. Their first album, 1980's On Through the Night, reached the Top 15 in the UK but received little notice elsewhere. Their second album, 1981's High 'n' Dry, was produced by Mutt Lange, who helped them begin to define their melodic hard rock style, and the album's most popular track "Bringin' On the Heartbreak" became one of the first rock videos played on MTV in 1982, but the album only reached the Top 30 and 40 in the UK and US.

Additional studio albums, Pyromania including seminal tracks “Photograph” and “Rock of Ages”, the more pop-oriented Hysteria (1987) including much-vaunted tracks “Love Bites”, “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Armageddon It”, “Animal” and “Rocket”, Adrenalize (their first following the death of guitarist Steve Clark) which included US Rock Tracks chart-topper ‘Let’s Get Rocked’, which became their biggest hit in several countries, including No 2 in the UK, while third single ‘Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad’ was a top 15 track here too. 1993 album, Retro Active, contained the acoustic Top 5 North American hit "Two Steps Behind". Their greatest hits album Vault, released in 1995, featured the UK No. 2 hit "When Love & Hate Collide" which is still much-loved and sung with air-guitar at parties across the province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band's most recent studio album, Diamond Star Halos was released in May 2022 and reached the Top 10 in the US, the UK and Australia.

As one of the world's best-selling music artists, Def Leppard have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and have two albums with RIAA diamond certification: Pyromania and Hysteria, making them one of only five rock bands with two original studio albums selling more than 10 million copies in the US. The band were ranked No. 31 in VH1's "100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock".

Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

A bit about Mötley Crüe

Advertisement Hide Ad

American heavy metal band Mötley Crüe formed in Los Angeles in 1981. The group was founded by bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, lead guitarist Mick Mars and lead singer Vince Neil.

Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They have also achieved seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart (including 1989's Dr. Feelgood), 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, and six Top 20 pop singles.

The members of Mötley Crüe have often been noted for their hedonistic lifestyles and the androgynous personae they maintained. Following the hard rock and heavy metal origins on the band's first two albums, Too Fast for Love (1981) and Shout at the Devil (1983), the release of its third album Theatre of Pain (1985) saw Mötley Crüe joining the first wave of glam metal.

The band has also been known for their elaborate live performances, which feature flame thrower guitars, roller coaster drum kits, and heavy use of pyrotechnics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mötley Crüe's last studio album, Saints of Los Angeles, was released on June 24, 2008. What was planned to be the band's final show took place on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2015.