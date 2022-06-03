Derry Choir Festival back with a bang

City of Derry Choir Festivlal returns

Organisers have been receiving entries from choirs across the world for their International Competition and singing groups of all shapes and sizes across the UK and Ireland have signed up in their droves to take part in the five-day feast of competitions, concerts, pop-up performances and workshops.

The festival will open with a spectacular gala concert on Wednesday October 19 in the Millennium Forum with a Festival Chorus made up of singers from across Derry and the Northwest. The choir will perform the epic Carmina Burana by Carl Orff alongside Northern Ireland’s premier symphony orchestra, Ulster Orchestra, led by esteemed opera conductor Gabriel Bebeșelea.

Soloists for the performance will include Derry’s own operatic sensation, Laura Sheerin, internationally-renowned tenor Benito Rodriguez and rising star baritone Omar Lara, from the Opera Studio Beckmann, Mexico.

Rehearsals are set to begin for Festival Chorus at the end of June and the festival is inviting registration from those who love to sing and would like to be part of this exciting Opening Gala Concert celebration.