A first look image of former Derry Girl Saoirse-Monica Jackson in upcoming DC movie The Flash has been released.

The photo sees Jackson, best known to Ulster fans for her role as the effervescent Erin Quinn on Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, standing next to Ezra Miller's Barry Allen and Rudy Mancuso's Albert in the blockbuster from Warner Bros.

While Jackson's character is officially just credited as Patty, some DC fans believe it's a nod to Patty Spivot, a comic book character who's also been in The Flash TV series, played by Shantel VanSanten.

Rudy Mancuso, Ezra Miller and Saoirse Monica Jackson in The Flash

Comic book Patty was the part-time lab assistant to Barry in the Central City Police Department, before becoming the police department's full-time forensic-blood analyst.

Albert is also thought to be a nod to Albert Desmond from the comics, who was a CCPD forensic scientist suffering from multiple personality disorder.

While one side of him was a harmless citizen, the other was a criminal who worked under the guise of Doctor Alchemy.

The Flash opens in cinemas this week and will see Barry change the course of history by going back in time to prevent the death of his mother, which traps him in an alternate reality.

Here, The Flash enlists the help of his younger self, Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl to save this world from Michael Shannon's returning DC villain, General Zod.

Ben Affleck will also appear in the movie as a version of Batman and Nicolas Cage has filmed a cameo as a version of Superman, while Jeremy Irons reprises his role as Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's loyal butler.

There has also been controversy over the film, mostly due to leading star Miller's multiple legal issues, including pleading no contest to disorderly conduct and facing assault charges stemming from separate incidents.

The Flash is released in cinemas on June 16.

Londonderry-born Saoirse Monica grew up in the Maiden City and in Greencastle, Co Donegal, where her parents ran a village pub.

Jackson made her debut as the mouthy and rambunctious Erin Quinn in the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, penned by Lisa McGee, in the show's first episode, which aired on Channel 4 on January 4, 2018.

Her performance was well received and, in turn, saw her nominated for the IFTA Gala Television Award for Best Female Performance.