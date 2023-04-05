Nicola Coughlan will be worlds away from Derry Girls and Bridgerton when she stars in critically acclaimed director Greta Gerwig’s new film Barbie, which is set for release on July 21.

With a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Helen Mirren, Nicola will become a version on the iconic Mattel doll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a promotional photo released on Tuesday, Nicola sparkles in a metallic glittery dress which puffball pink sleeves.

Most Popular

The first look images show Nicola Coughlan transformed as Barbie 'the diplomat', with her hair luxuriantly styled bright auburn and an immaculate Hollywood smile.

The upcoming comedy film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote it with partner Noah Baumbach, is based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel and is the first live-action Barbie film after several computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will star as Barbie and Ken, respectively, with a large ensemble supporting cast.

It will, on the basis of Greta’s previous work (Lady Bird, Little Women) undoubtedly cast a critical eye over the blonde plastic doll which has always conveyed such an unrealistic body image to girls.

The 36-year-old actress who hails from Co Galway was a major hit in Derry Girls and Bridgerton. Now it has just been confirmed she will star in Greta Gerwig's third stint as a director in comedy Barbie

This is the first time it has officially been confirmed Derry Girls star Nicola will make a cameo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hari Nef will play a doctor version of the doll while Sharon Rooney will play a Barbie lawyer and Alexandra Shipp will be an author.

The cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Pearlman, Emerald Fennell, Scott Evans, Ritu Aryau, Jamie Demetriou and Marisa Abela.

Details about the upcoming live action movie, which wrapped filming last July, have been kept closely guarded, but a teaser trailer was released in December.

The trailer saw Margot embody Barbie in a black-and-white one piece swimsuit as she posed on a beach while children gazed on at her before throwing their own baby dolls away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad