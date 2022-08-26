Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here comes trouble: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle, Saoirse Monica Jackson as Erin, Lisa Harland as Orla and Nicola Coughlan as Clare in Derry Girls

Derry Girls - written by the ingenious Lisa McGee, herself a proud Derry girl and an absolute dab hand at comic dialogue, is being showered with accolades, the latest being a nomination for Best Comedy at the National Television Awards.

The smash hit show followiing the rambunctious Erin (Saoirse Monica Jackson), tough-talking Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), spaced-out Orla (Lisa Harland), panic-prone Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and slightly clueless but adorable James (Daniel Llewellyn), and a host of other now much-loved characters including Tommy Tiernan as the beleaguered Da Gerry, Ian McElhinney as the withering Granda Joe, Tara Lynne-O’Neill as a put-upon Ma Mary and Sarah McCool as the hilariously ditzy Aunt Sarah, made it onto the Best Comedy longlist, with the public deciding which shows would make the prestigious shortlist.

In the category, Derry Girls is pitted against fellow comedy shows After life, Sex Education and Not Going Out.

The public will decide who will win the National Television Award.

The awards have been branded ‘Televisions Biggest Night of the Year’ and will take place on Thursday, September 15.

The glittering ceremony which will no doubt have a galaxy of stars in attendance will be hosted by Masked Singer host Joel Dommett from Wembley’s OVO Arena

The emotive finale of Derry Girls’ season three followed a crucial moment in the teen character’s lives as they prepared to enter adulthood and vote on the Good Friday Agreement which changed the course of the history of this province.