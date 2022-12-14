News you can trust since 1737
Derry Girls set to reunite for a one-off show at the MAC in February 2023

Ma Mary, Aunt Sarah, Granda Joe, Uncle Colm, Louisa Harland and writer Lisa McGee to reunite

By Joanne Savage
7 hours ago - 1 min read

The Derry Girls are back together for one night only in the second city, Belfast, on February 16, 2023 at the MAC with tickets on sale from today (December 14) at 12.30pm. The one-off reunion wil feature the all-star cast from the Channel 4 hit show, Tara Lynne O’Neill (Ma Mary); Kathy Kiera Clarke (Aunt Sarah); Ian McElhinney (Granda Joe); Kevin McAleer (Uncle Colm); Louisa Harland (Orla McCool) and the show’s award-winning writer, Lisa McGee, in conversation with BBC journalist and Derry girl herself, Marie Louise Muir.This one-night only reunion at the MAC promises to be an unforgettable experience, with the actors and creator of the show that charmed the world. This is your chance to find out who does or doesn’t keep their toaster in the cupboard. Or whether they like Abba or not. And work out that ever-burning question, how many bags of chips are enough?

