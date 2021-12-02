‘Dexter’ star brings his band to Belfast’s Ulster Sports Club

Joining the acclaimed actor on stage will be drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).

The band released their debut full-length album, Thanks For Coming, earlier this year which was preceded by their self-titled EP.

The trio eschews traditional rock instrumentation in favour of stripped-down synthesizer-and-drum attack, and a wealth of disparate influences flow into Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum’s songs - the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave dance music, contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

A theatrical sensibility is part of the trio’s DNA, especially in live shows, having met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.