Queen of Nashville Dolly Parton surprised the audience with a moving unscripted tribute to late country stars Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards which took place last night (May 11) in Frisco, Texas.

The 77-year-old doyenne of the country music genre from the Smoky Mountains, who is perhaps best known for her 1973 hit Jolene, movingly honoured her friends, who both passed away in 2022.

Lynn passed at 90 years of age back in October, while Judd was 76 when she passed in April 2022.

Lynn had a meteoric career in country music as a singer/songwriter spanning six decades, and had numerous hits such as ‘I’m a Honky Tonk Girl’ and ‘Fist City’.

She was nominated 18 times for a Grammy Award, winning on three occasions.

Loretta ended a staggering 57 years of touring after suffering a stroke in 2017.

Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna formed the duo known as The Judds, which became a very successful country music act, winning five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association awards.

Dolly Parton at the 2023 American Country Music Awards held at the Ford Centre at the Star in Frisco, Texas, last night (May 11)

Naomi struggled with mental health issues throughout her life and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

During the ACM ceremony, just before she presented the Female Artist of the Year accolade, Parton said that the award reminded her of both Lynn and Judd, who were both, she said with emotion, “like sisters” to her.

The country legend offered some touching words before starting a spontaneous rendition of the hymn, ‘Precious Memories’.

“Of course you know, Loretta was a coal miner's daughter, a hero, and one of the most important but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history,” Parton said.

“Naomi and I, well we're the same age, both real G.O.A.T.'s, Capricorns and we loved big hair. I still do,” Parton added.

“And we loved that makeup. But above all else, we loved each other,” she added.

Co-host Garth Brooks said: “We lovingly remember all we lost in our country music family, and we promise to do our best to keep the circle unbroken in their memory.”

Parton agreed with Brooks' sentiment, adding, "We give thanks for their precious memories,” adding that it made her think of a song.

“To all the ones that we've loved, those unseen angels,” said Dolly, before breaking into ‘Precious Memories’, which, judging by Brooks' reaction, was unscripted.

Brooks removed his cowboy hat and the crowd fell silent.

He then raised his hat, stating, “Wow,” as the crowd started to cheer, and Parton added, “I just felt the urge to do that.”

“Jiminy Christmas we're so lucky to have you in this format,” Brooks said, before Parton presented the award for Female Artist of the Year to Lainey Wilson.