DUP's Jim Shannon encourages fellow politicians to send Dolly Parton joy and happiness
Shannon has released an early day motion (EDM) to mark 50th anniversary of release of Dolly’s hit I Will Always Love you
The motion notes the sentiment behind the song "and what it means to so many", including, allegedly, the Stangford MP’s wife.
It has attracted 32 supporters so far.
EDMs are used to put on record the views of individual MPs or to draw attention to specific events or campaigns.
Very few are ever debated - but Mr Shannon and his co-signatories are demonstrating they're thinking about the venerable Dolly, surely queen of Nashville, each step of the way.
Mr Shannon wished the Tennessee-born singer "continued success as she entertains and encourages so many through her music and inspirational character".
The other sponsors of the bill - the first six MPs to sign it - are Olivia Blake, Cat Smith and Nadia Whittome of Labour, Tim Farron of the Liberal Democrats and Kirsten Oswald of the SNP.
Shannon has been the MP for Strangford since 2010
I Will Always Love You was originally written and recorded by Parton in 1973 as a farewell to her business partner and long-time mentor Porter Wagoner.
It featured on her 13th solo studio album Jolene, the title track of which is probably one of Parton’s most famous songs.
Whitney Houston's famous cover of the song for the 1992 film The Bodyguard was bought by more than 20 million people worldwide.
It was awarded Record of the Year at the 1994 Grammy Awards and holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling single by a female artist in the US.