Ed Sheeran and Van Morrison guitars strike a chord at charity auction

Guitars belonging to Ed Sheeran and Sir Van Morrison are set to go under the hammer to support the next generation of Northern Ireland’s sports stars.

They are among the lots to be auctioned both online and at the Mary Peters Trust’s annual Sport Inspires festive lunch this year.

The trust, set up by Lady Peters after her gold medal win at the 1972 Olympics, supports young people, both disabled and able-bodied, to achieve their sporting dreams.

Sir Van’s guitar has been pre-signed by the music star whilst Sheeran is to autograph his Lowden guitar with a personal message to the ultimate owner post-auction.

Also going under the auctioneer’s gavel will be artworks by Lisburn’s Neil Shawcross and James Bond actress Jane Seymour, also famous for American Western series Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Lady Peters thanked all for their generosity.

“It’s early stages and plans are still being created, so expect a sprinkling of surprises on November 21,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic lunch and afternoon out for businesses, sporting organisations and individuals alike to help get the festive season well underway and it raises much needed monies for the trust.

“I’d like to thank Ed Sheeran and Van Morrison for their huge generosity and, of course, my friend and artist, Neil Shawcross, and Jane Seymour who, in addition to her high-profile acting credits, is now an accomplished and highly respected watercolourist.

“The trust also greatly appreciates the work our fellow board director, Julie Hastings, did to secure such a beautiful Jane Seymour floral composition and a coveted, signed, Van Morrison guitar.”