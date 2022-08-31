Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural EMERGE Music Festival at Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields took place on Saturday and Sunday past.

Fans enjoyed sets from international superstars such as Eric Prydz, Patrick Topping, Disclosure, Peggy Gou and many others.

Over 50 acts performed across four stages, including a huge contingent of local and upcoming artists.

Shine’s Alan Simms, festival director, said: “It was an incredible weekend.

“We invested heavily in raising the standard for sound, lighting and visuals, and both the acts and attendees loved it.

“I’ve been promoting electronic music in Belfast for almost 30 years, and this feels like the culmination of that work - we have produced something genuinely different from what’s been done before in Ireland.