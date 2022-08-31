Emerge Festival in Belfast lauded as immense success
A sell-out crowd of 40,000 electronic music fans attended the event at Boucher Playing Fields
The inaugural EMERGE Music Festival at Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields took place on Saturday and Sunday past.
Fans enjoyed sets from international superstars such as Eric Prydz, Patrick Topping, Disclosure, Peggy Gou and many others.
Over 50 acts performed across four stages, including a huge contingent of local and upcoming artists.
Shine’s Alan Simms, festival director, said: “It was an incredible weekend.
“We invested heavily in raising the standard for sound, lighting and visuals, and both the acts and attendees loved it.
“I’ve been promoting electronic music in Belfast for almost 30 years, and this feels like the culmination of that work - we have produced something genuinely different from what’s been done before in Ireland.
“We’re looking forward to growing this in 2023 and beyond.”