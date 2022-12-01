After signing to Ninja Tune in 2017, Bicep released their debut album Bicep, which went in at number 20 on the UK Albums Chart, and received support from publications such as Pitchfork, The Guardian, Resident Advisor and Mixmag.A full line-up across four stages and two days will be announced in the coming months. A strong focus on sound, AV and lighting in 2022 will be built upon to create a genuinely world class audience experience. Homegrown talent will be at the core of a line-up encompassing more than 50 acts, as they appear alongside the best breaking acts from the burgeoning international electronic music scene.Festival director Alan Simms said: “This year’s line-up is the culmination of almost 30 years work at both club level, and building on our other outdoor events in the city. Bicep played some of their first live shows at our events, so seeing them headline a show of this size in Belfast, as their career continues to explode Internationally, is a genuine pleasure for me. Likewise, I’ve been working with Carl Cox for over 25 years, and he’s a perfect addition to this event. Emerge Music Festival’s opening year was everything I had hoped for, and I look forward to building on that success for our second year with more acts, even bigger production and a genuinely first class customer experience.”