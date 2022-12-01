Emerge Festival returns to Boucher Road Playing Fields
Ireland’s biggest electronic music festival back at Boucher Playing Fields for August Bank Holiday Weekend
Following a sell out inaugural year, Emerge Festival will return in 2023 to Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast and it promises to be bigger, better and bolder this time around.
The headliners for the 2023 festival include Bicep, Carl Cox, Camelphat and Charlotte De Witte, alongside an all-star lineup of international and local acts including Skin On Skin, Alan Fitzpatrick, Rebuke and Irish superstar bik, who will be making his Emerge stage debut in 2023.
For those out of the loop, Bicep are a hugely popular electronic music production and DJ duo from Belfast, consisting of Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar.
After signing to Ninja Tune in 2017, Bicep released their debut album Bicep, which went in at number 20 on the UK Albums Chart, and received support from publications such as Pitchfork, The Guardian, Resident Advisor and Mixmag.A full line-up across four stages and two days will be announced in the coming months. A strong focus on sound, AV and lighting in 2022 will be built upon to create a genuinely world class audience experience. Homegrown talent will be at the core of a line-up encompassing more than 50 acts, as they appear alongside the best breaking acts from the burgeoning international electronic music scene.Festival director Alan Simms said: “This year’s line-up is the culmination of almost 30 years work at both club level, and building on our other outdoor events in the city. Bicep played some of their first live shows at our events, so seeing them headline a show of this size in Belfast, as their career continues to explode Internationally, is a genuine pleasure for me. Likewise, I’ve been working with Carl Cox for over 25 years, and he’s a perfect addition to this event. Emerge Music Festival’s opening year was everything I had hoped for, and I look forward to building on that success for our second year with more acts, even bigger production and a genuinely first class customer experience.”
Tickets for Emerge Music Festival in association with Corrs, August 26-27 at Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast go on sale on Thursday December 1 via www.ticketmaster.ie.
To sign up to get discounted weekend tickets in pre-sale click here.