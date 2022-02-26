Enniskillen prepares for music extravaganza

The Logues

Set in the unique and picturesque surroundings of Enniskillen Castle, the festival aims to bring the absolute best of local and international live acts to perform under a big top tent.

With something for everyone the event kicks off on March 11 with dance icons ‘I am a Raver’, hosted by Bad Boy featuring six top DJS including DJ Rankin, DJ Cammy and Gary MCF.

Then get ready for Freddie on Saturday March 12 as Enniskillen welcomes Europe’s no.1 Queen tribute band Qween to the Castle with special guests The Human Touch - Ireland’s top tribute to The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band.

Acclaimed local singer songwriter talent Ryan McMullan headlines on Sunday March 13 ahead of jetting out to the USA later that week for a host of shows Stateside. The Portaferry artist, who has supported Ed Sheeran and Foy Vance, is no stranger to sold-out shows and it’s unlikely this gig will be any different. Supporting Ryan will be Donegal musician John Doherty (Little Hours) and in demand local musician Kiel Cathers.

After a two year hiatus St Patrick’s Day is back with a vengeance and the Whistlin Donkeys and The Logues, are headlining a two day St Paddys Fest with a top class line up of special guests including Aoife Cathcart, The Porter Bellys, The Tumbling Paddies, The Hand me Downs, and The Blarneys will all be helping to paint the Castle green and get everyone in the festive spirit on March 16, ahead of the main event the following day.

Homegrown Heroes will be a frontline appreciation concert on Friday March 18 to ay tribute to the efforts of our healthcare and frontline workers with 600 free tickets being given away to NHS and essential workers. All proceeds from sales of the remaining tickets will be donated to local artists who were unable to work during the pandemic. There will be a line up of Local bands headlined by Jake Carter and his band, as well as ‘Full Moon Fever’, the Engagements’ and the Davy K.The organisers have also hinted at some surprises they are keeping under wraps until this show.

On Saturday March 19 Ibiza comes to County Fermanagh as saxophone and DJ duo Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago bring a touch of Ibizan cool to NI with warm up from German dance project ItaloBrothers who make their Irish debut.

With summer dates and acts still to be announced the festival is already shaping up to be a highlight of the year and event organisers Experience Enniskillen are hopeful it will become an annual occurrence.