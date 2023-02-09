The Walled City Music Festival has announced an exciting international line-up of guest artists for March 23-26, 2023.

Solo pianist Barry Douglas, cellist Raphael Wallfisch with pianist Cathal Breslin, and mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty with pianist Fiachra Garvey, are all set to perform in Londonderry’s beautiful Christ Church venue in March.

Belfast-born pianist Barry Douglas has established a major international career since winning the Gold Medal at the 1986 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition. As Artistic

Pianist Barry Douglas

Director of Camerata Ireland, the only all-Ireland orchestra, and the Clandeboye Festival, he continues to celebrate his Irish heritage whilst also maintaining a busy international touring schedule.

In Londonderry on Saturday March 25, Barry will perform Schubert Impromptus, Beethoven’s Appassionata and Schubert’s iconic Piano Sonata in A minor.

Raphael Wallfisch, one of the most celebrated cellists performing on the international stage, will open the Festival on Thursday March 23 along with Londonderry-born pianist Cathal Breslin (also co-artistic director of the festival).

Their performance will include music by Brahms, Franck, Schumann, and Debussy.

Irish artists, mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty and pianist Fiachra Garvey join forces on Friday March 24 , bringing a programme of beautiful art songs by Grieg, Debussy, Stanford and Elgar.

Cathal Breslin, Co-Artistic Director of the Festival, said: “The 14th Walled City Music Festival will be one of the most special so far. Like other festivals, it is all about returning

home, but now returning in-person and musically is especially important post-pandemic. The 2023 Festival represents my musical experiences coming together and amplified into a special series of concerts and community outreach.”