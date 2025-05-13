Who do we think will progress from Thursday’s semi-final and head to the Eurovision Grand Final?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first semi-finals for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest takes place this evening (May 13 2025)

While we’ve made our predictions about who we think will make it through tonight, what about the second semi-final in a few days time?

Benjamin Jackson took another listen to the second round of semi-finalists, and also reminds you why Australia are allowed to compete.

The first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is just hours away, as 15 countries vie for a chance to compete in the Grand Final, taking place at St. Jakobshalle, Basel, this weekend.

I've already made my predictions about who I think will qualify this evening, while also admitting to being swept up in the Espresso Macchiato fever due to Estonia's catchy entry by Tommy Cash. But the fun doesn't stop tonight – we get to do it all again in two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly, the second semi-final appears to be as unpredictable as the first, with a wealth of catchy songs in this lineup, potentially making this year’s Grand Final one of the strongest in recent memory. But I know who I'll be voting for, as do many others in the United Kingdom. For those without the time to listen to all the entries, what are the highlights?

Well – once again, we're here to help.

Here's a look at the good, the bad, and – in true Eurovision fashion – the slightly odd entries in the second semi-final, along with our predictions for who will advance and a reminder of why Australia is competing again in 2025.

What countries are in the second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final?

Who from the second round of semi-finalists do we think will progress to the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final this weekend in Basel? | EBU

The current countries will be performing in the second semi-final, along with special live performances from those who have already qualified, with the acts set to perform in the following order

Wait - remind me why Australia get to compete at Eurovision?

Australia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is a unique case born from their decades-long, fervent fandom and broadcast history of the event. To celebrate Eurovision's 60th anniversary in 2015, the European Broadcasting Union extended a special invitation to Australia, represented by broadcaster SBS, as a one-off acknowledgment of the contest's global reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia's strong debut and continued success, coupled with the ongoing enthusiasm of their public and broadcaster, led to subsequent invitations. As an associate member of the EBU, SBS's involvement has become a regular fixture, with Australia consistently proving their commitment and earning their place in the competition, showcasing Eurovision's appeal far beyond the European continent.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 - Semi-final 2 (May 15 2025)

The Good

If you’ve been following our coverage of Eurovision 2025, you’ll know I’ve become enamoured with Australia’s pulsing, synthpop entry this year which ticks not only all the common Eurodance tropes you’d expect from a Eurovision entry, but would equally do well in the club - so I’ve been sold for a while.

Having said that, this semi-final pot is difficult with the additions of Ireland’s melancholic pop track dedicated to the first dog that was launched into space, and Latvia’s Bur man Iaimi another memorable entry from the pot.

Big shout out to Malta’s entry though, Miriana Conte’s Serving, which evokes that ‘brat’ summer of 2024 with its very fun, very infectious pop hook and stunning video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bad

When we looked over the first semi-finalists last week, we did mention that we felt the era of the ‘90s Eurovision power ballad might feel a little dated in the current musical climate, where people are seemingly gravitating to upbeat melodies or something wholly different.

It’s the problem that Israel’s entry has this year; had this been maybe 15 years earlier, then the song would feel fresh(ish) and strong(er) - but compared to some of the other songs in the pot, it is not very memorable.

The same can be said also for Finland and Montenegro’s entries this year; a far cry for the earworm greatness of Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha, Erika Vikman’s song goes back to the rock antics that earned Finland the win with Lordi back in 2006 - just without the stage theatrics that went with it.

Meanwhile, Nina Žižić’s Dobrodošli is another solid song, but does feel quite dated compared to the other semi-finalists vying for those final 10 spots in the final this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Odd

It sounds like post-punk has arrived once again to Eurovision; at least, the semi-finals by virtue of Lithuania’s entry, Tavo Akys by Katarsis. Though their live performance looks slightly laconic, it very much plays into that ‘80s maudlin sensibility - which sometimes works at Eurovision.

There’s a touch of opera also this year, by virtue of Austria’s entry, Wanted Loved by JJ. Though opera aficionados will contest there is nothing odd with the musical genre, in a competition that is considered ‘cheese’ by detractors, it is certainly a ‘different’ choice.

But it does give JJ the chance to really sail with their vocals, so from a performance standpoint, should they hit those notes, it might actually pay off.

Who do I think will progress to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final?

While I’ve case some shade on a couple of entries, I do think the likes of Israel and Finland will make it through - but here’s my predictions who will join the ‘Big Five, Switzerland and the winners of this evening’s first semi-final:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia

Ireland

Israel

Finland

Latvia

Armenia

Austria

Lithuania

Malta

Czechia

When is the second semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

The second semi-final is scheduled to take place on May 15 2025 and will be broadcast live once again by the BBC.