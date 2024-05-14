Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The raunchy nature of a range of acts in this year's Eurovision Song Contest has prompted online debate about whether the show can still be considered family friendly.

Fans of the competition, which was hosted in Sweden this year, have been critical of acts including Slovenia's Raiven and England's entry Olly Alexander - commenting on barely-there outfits and dance routines that aren't 'family friendly'.

Olly represented the United Kingdom with his catchy tune Dizzy, and performed the song with four semi-naked dancers wearing boxing-style shorts and jock straps, thrusting and sticking out their tongues.

Ireland's entry Bambie Thug, 31, a non-binary artist from County Cork has also been criticised for a performance which included a male dancer wearing demonic makeup and fake spiky teeth.

Olly Alexander's act in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest attracted much critism online.

The results this year were;-

1) Switzerland: Nemo - The Code;

2. Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim;

3. Ukraine: Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa and Maria;

4. France: Slimane - Mon Amour and

5. Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane.

In its preview, Netmums.com addressed the question as to whether the show would be family-friendly.

"The contest itself has no age limit and millions of kids watch the final each year," it said. "However, there can be some racy performances, so it’s up to you whether you think it’s appropriate for your kids."

Others responding to a BBC preview of Olly Alexander's song were more critical.

One person remarked: "Horrible. Family friendly? It looks like a pornographic movie…"

A second person said: "As a gay guy this is way too over sexual to be honest, this is something for OnlyFans not for Eurovision."

Another said: "Love the song. Hate the unnecessary sexual gyrating all over the stage, very much Sam Smith vibes which is why I went off him too."

A further view viewer commented: "I think this year's song is awful, Olly is great, but the song is awful. Also, my eldest wanted to watch Eurovision for the first time, and I am absolutely all for love is love, and you can love whoever you want, but....it's a bit too close to the cuff isn't it...".

And one just vowed to switch off: "I'm agreeing with most of these posts..love the song, wish him luck, but sorry I won't be watching this with my kids."

Dr Dave Benson, Culture & Discipleship Director with the London Institute of Contemporary Christianity said the UK and Ireland entrants were “highly sexualised”.

He added: “With the release of books like moral psychologist Jonathan Haidt's, The Anxious Generation, the normalisation of exhibitionist sexual behaviour when seen by children is highly destructive, adding to the anxiety and causing a distortion in what makes for healthy committed relationships in the future.

"But I don't suspect Eurovision is set up to be 'family friendly viewing', with children in mind."

He added: “It’s true that shock sells. But most tweens I know see far worse on their smartphones day in, day out. It’s much better to watch together as fellow human beings, making sense of what these performers and the countries they represent love, hate, and hope for."