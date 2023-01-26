The Give My Head Peace Gang are back. Yes, Northern Ireland’s best-loved dysfunctional family are delighted to return to the stage and have their fights in public.Featuring your favourite characters from the hit TV show with the usual mix of topical Northern Ireland humour, up-to-the-minute satirical stand up from “the lad himself” Tim McGarry, plus the odd song or two.Give My Head Peace is a night of guaranteed laugh-out-loud comedy and a show definitely not to be missed. Make sure to book your tickets early because this show, unlike The Assembly, is always full.

Tim McGarry who plays Da and is an erstwhile News Letter columnist said of the forthcoming show: “I’d love to give you some of the punchlines and some of the details of the show, but the truth is that we’re all very tight and spontaneous, so we actually haven’t written most of it yet, and that’s the truth,” laughs McGarry. “We will however be doing something around the King’s coronation to which Da will be getting an invite for reasons that we can’t reveal right now. Meanwhile his son Cal has done a Prince Harry and run off to America.”

Expect hilarity from much-loved characters Ma, Da, Cal, Dympha, Billy the Peeler, Bastor Begbie and Sandy the barman. I should at this point remind people that Paddy Jenkins, who plays Pastor Begbie, has indirectly been nominated for an Oscar this year as part of the NI short film An Irish Goodbye, which has been nominated in the shorts category and in which Paddy, being very versatile, plays a priest – but sadly Paddy can’t attend the ceremony as he’s on our tour.”

The whole crew set for the Give My Head Peace tour 2023 which is guaranteed to be a hit with audiences

