Ever-popular show Give My Head Peace set to embark on new tour
Tim McGarry, who plays delusive republican ‘Da’ chats to Joanne Savage about the new instalment
The Give My Head Peace Gang are back. Yes, Northern Ireland’s best-loved dysfunctional family are delighted to return to the stage and have their fights in public.Featuring your favourite characters from the hit TV show with the usual mix of topical Northern Ireland humour, up-to-the-minute satirical stand up from “the lad himself” Tim McGarry, plus the odd song or two.Give My Head Peace is a night of guaranteed laugh-out-loud comedy and a show definitely not to be missed. Make sure to book your tickets early because this show, unlike The Assembly, is always full.
Tim McGarry who plays Da and is an erstwhile News Letter columnist said of the forthcoming show: “I’d love to give you some of the punchlines and some of the details of the show, but the truth is that we’re all very tight and spontaneous, so we actually haven’t written most of it yet, and that’s the truth,” laughs McGarry. “We will however be doing something around the King’s coronation to which Da will be getting an invite for reasons that we can’t reveal right now. Meanwhile his son Cal has done a Prince Harry and run off to America.”
Expect hilarity from much-loved characters Ma, Da, Cal, Dympha, Billy the Peeler, Bastor Begbie and Sandy the barman. I should at this point remind people that Paddy Jenkins, who plays Pastor Begbie, has indirectly been nominated for an Oscar this year as part of the NI short film An Irish Goodbye, which has been nominated in the shorts category and in which Paddy, being very versatile, plays a priest – but sadly Paddy can’t attend the ceremony as he’s on our tour.”
See Give My Head Peace on Thursday March 2: The Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen; Friday March 3-4, Market Place Theatre, Armagh; March 5, Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey; March 8-10, Millennium Forum, Londonderry; March 11, Alley Theatre, Strabane; March 12, Down Arts Centre, Downpatrick; March 15-16, Riverside Theatre, Coleraine; March 17, Island Hall, Lisburn; March 18, Strule Arts Centre, Omagh; March 20, The Braid, Ballymena; March 23, Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown; March 24, Old Courthouse, Antrim; March 27-April 1, Grand Opera House, Belfast. Contact the relevant box office for tickets.