News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
3 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
4 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
4 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Everything you need to know about new BBC police drama Blue Lights

Blue Lights follows three rookie police officers working in Belfast and was filmed on location in NI

By Joanne Savage
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:19 BST

Blue Lights focuses on three fresh-faced officers on probation in Belfast, Northern Ireland’s most dangerous city.

Annie (Katherine Devlin) is scrappy and impetuous, Tommy (Nathan Braniff) is bookish and a terrible shot, and Grace (played by Trying’s Sian Brooke) is naively optimistic about making a difference despite having joined the force in her forties after a career as a social worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three are new police officers in their probation period with the PSNI, and the odds are that at least one of them isn’t going to last.

Annie Conlon (Katharine Devlin), Grace Ellis (Sian Brooke) and Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff)in Blue Lights. Image: BBC Pictures
Annie Conlon (Katharine Devlin), Grace Ellis (Sian Brooke) and Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff)in Blue Lights. Image: BBC Pictures
Annie Conlon (Katharine Devlin), Grace Ellis (Sian Brooke) and Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff)in Blue Lights. Image: BBC Pictures
Most Popular

    The pressure is immense, but if they succumb to it, they won’t survive.

    Often the rookie officers don’t know the extent of the peril they are in, or who they can trust.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    What’s it like to have to hide your job from neighbours, friends and even family?

    How do you distinguish between who needs your help and who wants you dead simply because of the uniform you wear?

    The new recruits’ affable PSNI colleagues include: PCs Stevie (Marcella’s Martin McCann) and Gerry (Richard Dormer, Game of Thrones), and desk sergeant Sandra (Andi Osho, Line of Duty).

    John Lynch (Tin Star, The Fall), Jonathan Harden (Time, Unforgotten) and Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London) also star.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The series features high quality writing from Blue Lights’ co-creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson (who also co-wrote The Salisbury Poisonings).

    It was filmed completely in Northern Ireland with filming locations including Belfast, Dundonald's Coopers Mill, and Bangor.

    Principal photography commenced in February 2022.

    The six-part series is made by Two Cities Television and produced with support from Northern Ireland Screen as part of their continued partnership with the BBC.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson previously said: “Every writer wants to explore their own place, and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can. We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights. And to do it with a cast boasting so much new and established talent makes it even more exciting.”

    Though only one episode has aired so far, the series promises action-packed front line police work, as the force attempts to tackle the seemingly untouchable McIntyre crime family, and has its efforts constantly thwarted by the sinister influence of MI5.

    The Northern Ireland setting arguably contributes far more than just humour; it’s integral to Blue Lights, and the shadow of The Troubles is never far away, adding a unique sense of danger to the act of policing a city like Belfast.

    Much akin to award-winning Northern Irish comedy Derry Girls, Blue Lights does a clever job of keeping the politics prominent but always secondary to the characters’ own problems.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Of the six-part series one online commentator said: “Blue Lights manages to leave you ultimately feeling slightly better about the future of police drama, policing, and maybe even the world in general, which makes it a breath of fresh air”.

    Blue Lights airs on Mondays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC One Northern Ireland.

    The full series is also available to stream now on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

    BelfastNorthern IrelandBBC