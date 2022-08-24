Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can look forward to four days filled with festivities and attractions, as the town prepares to welcome thousands of people once again.

This year’s entertainment programme is bigger than ever, featuring everything from live music, seafront fireworks, circus skills, drumming workshops, and fairground rides.

Alongside this, the traditional market stalls will line the town on Monday and Tuesday coupled with Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market at the seafront, while the event’s historic origins will be celebrated at Fairhill Street where traditional horse trading will continue – a spectacle not to be missed.

Visitors enjoying the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said:“The Ould Lammas Fair is a significant social occasion for many, and its return will be warmly welcomed.

“Families and friends will be preparing to visit Ballycastle at the end of the month for this much loved celebration and Council is very proud of its role in maintaining and developing its traditions.

“We have been working hard with our partners on an enhanced programme throughout the weekend and across the two main Fair days as well, and I’m looking forward to seeing its successful return.”

OULD LAMMAS FAIR - WHAT’S HAPPENING AND WHERE:

Fairground, Quay Road Playing Fields, August 26-30.

Children’s amusements, the Seafront, Saturday – Tuesday.

Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, the Seafront, Saturday – Tuesday.

Heavy Horse Show, Sheskburn House Car Park, Saturday, 12 noon – 3pm.

Horse Races, Ballycastle beach, Saturday from 5pm.

Fireworks, the seafront, Sunday from 9.30pm.

Live music from 30 Mile Limit, The Diamond, Sunday from 9.45pm.

Musical entertainment, Council Stage at the Marina car park, Monday 11am – 6.30pm and Tuesday 11am – 5pm.

Circus Skills Workshop, seafront green opposite The Shorebird Café, Monday and Tuesday 11am – 5pm.

Drumming Workshop, seafront green opposite The Shorebird Café, Monday and Tuesday, noon – 4pm.

Horse trading, Fairhill Street, 10am – 6pm, Monday and Tuesday.

Animal Farm, Fairhill Street, 11am – 5pm, Monday and Tuesday.

North Coast Alpacas, Fairhill Street 11am – 4pm Monday only.

Pony rides with Riding for the Disabled, Fairhill Street, 11am – 4pm, Monday and Tuesday.

Quiet Time for people with additional needs: Quay Road Amusements, Friday 6–7pm.

Animal Farm, Alpacas, Circus Skills Workshop, Monday, 11am – 12 noon.