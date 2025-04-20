Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis memorabilia have once again become collectors items ahead of the band’s reunion shows this year.

But what are some of the items, perhaps stowed away in your attic, that have brought in huge bids at online marketplaces?

Here’s the 10 high-valued items of Oasis memorabilia that sold on eBay throughout 2025.

However, for those who grew up during the Britpop era, and with Oasis's celebrated reunion shows on the horizon later this year, you might uncover items you thought were worthless but are now surprisingly valuable, either due to age or scarcity.

This presents a choice: either cherish those treasured collectibles for their sentimental value, or take a chance on auction sites like eBay to potentially earn enough to cover an Oasis ticket on the secondary market.

So, what should you look out for when clearing out the attic, sifting through old university belongings, or sorting through your vinyl collection after years as a DJ? We've examined sold items on eBay, using "Oasis memorabilia" as our search term, to identify the highest-selling items in recent months.

For those curious about the potential value of their own items, remember that active listings don't reflect the actual sale price. To get a more accurate idea, always filter your eBay searches to show completed and sold items.

But what are some of the more unusual and valuable pieces of Oasis memorabilia that have fetched high prices at online auctions?

The 10 most expensive items of Oasis memorabilia sold on eBay in 2025

10: Oasis ‘collectors award’ - £410.00

This collectors award for Oasis fetched £410 after only two bids on eBay in March 2025. | Getty Images/eBay

This limited edition item was given to recognize the sales success of Oasis albums in Japan and included a clock encased in a transparent globe, a decorative base featuring artwork from Definitely Maybe, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, and Be Here Now, and the original CD of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

9: Signed Definitely Maybe singles box set - £439.00

Though the singles boxed set still fetches solid amounts on marketplaces like Discogs or Eil, it is the mint condition, unsealed, signed edition that has fetched a huge price. | Getty Images/Ebay

Comprising the individual singles released from their ground-breaking 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe , with the added significance of autographs from one or more band members, the "unsealed" status indicates the original packaging has been opened, likely for the purpose of obtaining signatures, the presence of authentic autographs from such an iconic period in Britpop history significantly elevates its collectability and value among fans.

The rarity of such signed sets, especially those featuring signatures from key members like Noel and Liam Gallagher, combined with the enduring legacy of Definitely Maybe, makes this an appealing item for serious collectors seeking a tangible connection to Oasis' early success.

8: Artwork proof - Familiar to Millions DVD cover - £450.00

Artwork proofs do fetch significant amounts when listed on marketplaces - owing to the rarity at times of the artwork, especially when unused. | eBay/Getty Images

A tangible artifact from the pre-production stage of Oasis' 2000 live DVD and album release; as a limited or unique item generated for approval and quality control before mass manufacturing, this proof provided a rare glimpse into the design decisions and potential variations of the final packaging.

Its scarcity, coupled with its direct association with a significant and widely celebrated moment in Oasis' history – their iconic Wembley Stadium performance – established its considerable value within the collector's market.

7: Stop The Clocks promotional dartboard - £571.99

Unusual promotional items, such as this dartboard celebrating Stop The Clocks, are considered high-value collectable items due to their 'odd' nature. | Getty Images/eBay

The promotional dartboards created for Oasis' Stop The Clocks release in 2006 are highly sought-after memorabilia, directly inspired by the antique dartboards prominently featured in Peter Blake's album artwork.

Produced in very limited quantities by Sony Music for promotional purposes, these full-sized, functional dartboards faithfully replicated the burgundy, blue, yellow, cream, and grey colour scheme of the cover's dartboard.

Often accompanied by a set of three Oasis-branded tungsten darts, these items were not generally available for public sale, making them prized possessions for collectors.

6: Signed artwork proof - Hindu Times album

Another example of artwork proofs fetching a large value; on this occasion, the addition of a signature from a Gallagher brother adds to the prestige of the item. | eBay/Getty Images

As an item created for internal review before mass printing, an artwork proof is inherently scarce. The added element of signatures, particularly from key members like Liam and Noel Gallagher, would substantially enhance its value and desirability among fans and collectors.

This piece offers a unique insight into the album's visual presentation and provides a tangible link to the band's creative process during that era, making it a sought-after acquisition for those interested in authentic and limited Oasis memorabilia.

5: Rare Pete McKee concert print - £822.72

Concert posters still fetch strong amounts online, with this numbered print by Pete McKee for one of Oasis' early shows netting nearly £900 on eBay. | Getty Images/eBay/Pete McKee

Pete McKee is well-known for his distinctive, nostalgic style often depicting working-class life, music culture, and iconic figures, including Oasis. These prints are considered rare due to their typically small print runs, making them highly sought after by both art collectors and Oasis fans.

The value and desirability of such a print would depend on factors like the specific concert depicted, the size of the edition, whether it's signed by both McKee and potentially members of Oasis, its condition, and the overall demand for McKee's Oasis-related artwork. Owning a rare Pete McKee concert print offers a unique intersection of music and art, celebrating a specific moment in Oasis' history through McKee's distinctive artistic lens.

4: Signed acoustic guitar - £895.00

Any instrument that is signed and with a Certificate of Authentication or proof of it's validity does tend to fetch large amounts - but if the item was used by the musician it can bring in a lot more. | eBay/Getty Images

The value and desirability of such an item are significant due to Noel Gallagher's pivotal role in the band's success and his enduring status as a respected musician. The specific value would depend on several factors, including the type and quality of the guitar itself, whether it was associated with a particular performance or event, the clarity and condition of the signature, and the presence of any authentication.

A signed acoustic guitar, especially one with documented provenance, is a coveted item for serious collectors, offering a tangible connection to the musical artistry of one of Britpop's most influential figures.

3: Unsealed Medals boxed set - £1025.70

When collecting numbered items, the lower the number of the run, the higher the value of the item; of course, being in mint or an unsealed condition is incredibly valuable. | eBay/Getty Images

These boxed sets were typically limited edition releases containing various items beyond just the standard singles, such as different formats of the singles (CD, vinyl), postcards, posters, or other exclusive memorabilia related to the Heathen Chemistry era single.

While the lack of a sealed package might slightly affect its value for some collectors prioritizing pristine condition, the contents and the inherent limited nature of such a boxed set still make it a desirable item for dedicated Oasis fans seeking unique physical releases and accompanying collectibles from that specific period.

2: Signed industry (What’s The Story) Morning Glory sign - £1,536.72

Industry items not available to the public, like this congratulatory sign regarding the release of Oasis' second album, are considered hidden treasure among enthusiasts. | eBay/Getty Images

This piece of Oasis music memorabilia is a highly significant and collectible item: an industry presentation piece from Sony Music commemorating Oasis' monumental album, '(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?'. Dating back to September/October 1995, around the time of the album's release, this item features a signed photograph of the band, presented to a senior executive at Sony Records by Creation Records, Oasis' label at the time.

The fact that it was gifted within the industry underscores its authenticity and its intended recognition of the album's impact.

Given the album's status as Oasis' best-selling record (22 million worldwide) and a pivotal release in UK music history, alongside the band's iconic status and the direct industry connection, this signed artwork is a rare and valuable artifact from a defining moment in British music.

1: Noel Gallagher flight case - £2,4000

A flight case used by a band member is not only an incredibly practical item, but one that sometimes has hidden treasures within it... | eBay/Getty Images

These robust, often custom-built cases are designed to protect musical instruments, amplifiers, or other gear during transport. The significance of such a flight case lies in its direct association with Noel Gallagher and his musical journey. Depending on factors like which era it's from (Oasis or solo), whether it bears any distinguishing markings, tour stickers, or stencils, and if there's any documentation or provenance linking it to specific tours or equipment, its value as a collectible can vary.

For dedicated fans, owning a Noel Gallagher flight case offers a tangible connection to his live performances and the practicalities of being a touring musician. It's a piece of rock and roll history, representing the behind-the-scenes logistics of creating and sharing music on a large scale.