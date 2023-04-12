Across two exhilarating nights, one of music’s most innovative live performers will come to life in cinema’s most immersive technology as Coldplay: Music of the Spheres Live at River Plate screens in 4DX and ScreenX, only at Cineworld.

This brand new way to experience concerts in the cinema has seen the film remastered for 4DX and ScreenX in a way usually reserved for Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and now applied to live music.

For one night only, on Wednesday April 19, at 30 Cineworld locations nationwide, including Belfast, the film will come to Cineworld 4DX.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 25: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the first of ten shows as part of 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 25, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images). The concert is set to be screened at Belfast's Cineworld in a uniquely immersive way

In 4DX, music lovers can experience Coldplay’s hits including Fix You, Higher Power and Sky Full of Stars with seats that move in motion to the music and atmospheric effects including strobe lights and smoke effects.

On Sunday April 23, the film will then show in ScreenX in 22 Cineworld locations.

ScreenX’s 270-degree field of vision wraparound screens offer a unique way to watch the concert, giving more people than ever a chance to experience the view from the front row, watching one of the defining live acts of their generation.

Cineworld’s VP of operations Shaun Jones said: “If there is one band made for the big screen, it’s Coldplay. Their constant commitment to bringing innovation to their live shows is unparalleled in the music industry and we are so excited to give more people the chance to see them in the most immersive big screen experiences we can offer.”

The director’s cut of the performance - taken from the sold out, ten night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium at the end of last year - features never before seen footage including special guest appearances and interviews with the band not included in the previous live cinema releases.

The full list of cinemas showing the concert in 4DX includes Aberdeen Union Square, Ashford, Ashton, Basildon, Belfast. Bracknell, Broughton, Cardiff, Castleford, Cheltenham, Crawley, Didsbury, Dublin, Edinburgh, Enfield, Feltham, Hull, Leicester Square, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Newport Spytty Park, London O2 Arena, Plymouth, Rushden, Sheffield, Stevenage, Wandsworth, Wembley, and Wolverhampton.

The full list of cinemas showing the concert in ScreenX is: Ashford, Barnsley, Basildon, Belfast, Brighton, Castleford, Crawley, Didsbury, Edinburgh, Hull, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Newport Spytty Park, London O2 Arena, Rushden, Sheffield, Speke, Wandsworth, Watford, Wolverhampton, York.