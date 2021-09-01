Famous Harry Potter trolley coming to Belfast train station

The iconic Platform 93⁄4 Trolley will be at Belfast Lanyon Place Station from October 29-31

The installation allows fans to recreate the moment when Harry first made it on to Platform 9 ¾, by running through a magical brick wall in London’s King’s Cross station, before taking the 11 o’clock train to Hogwarts, which it did every year on September 1st .

The trolley, a symbol of the gateway between the ‘Muggle’ and wizarding world, is situated on the concourse of King’s Cross Station, alongside the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾, and is visited every year by over two million people, serving as a symbol of the Harry Potter legacy for the last two decades, but soon cities across the UK will be able to experience the magic too.

To mark the milestone anniversary a replica trolley is touring four train stations across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in October. Muggles, witches and wizards alike will be able to get a photo of them appearing to run through the wall, to reach Platform 9 ¾, where the Hogwarts Express departs from. On the launch day for each station fans will be invited to witness the reveal of the trolley and be encouraged to capture pictures in their best Wizarding World inspired outfits.