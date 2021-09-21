Fat Boy Slim announces headline show in SSE Arena Belfast

Fatboy Slim AKA Norman Cook

Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim is renowned as one of the most influential DJ/producers of all time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His litany of ’90s and ’00s hits including ‘Praise You’ and ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ opened the door for electronic music as a mainstream phenomenon and excitement is growing head of his return to Belfast.