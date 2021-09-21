Fat Boy Slim announces headline show in SSE Arena Belfast
One of dance music’s most iconic figures has announced a headline show at the SSE Arena, Belfast on March 18, 2022.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:03 pm
Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim is renowned as one of the most influential DJ/producers of all time.
His litany of ’90s and ’00s hits including ‘Praise You’ and ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ opened the door for electronic music as a mainstream phenomenon and excitement is growing head of his return to Belfast.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 24) at 9am from ticketmaster.ie and ssearenabelfast.com