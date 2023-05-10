Teri Hooley, a well known advocate of the Belfast punk scene in the 1970s, managed to bring the magic of The Undertones’s debut track Teenage Kicks to mainstream attention after hustling to get it air-time on the late John Peal’s BBC radio show.

Written by the same team behind the BAFTA-nominated movie, Good Vibrations is a joyous, full-throated celebration of the rise of punk music in 1970s Belfast.

Join Terri and the gang on their mission to create a new community, an alternative Ulster, and to bring his fractured, violence-haunted city back to life.

Just a stone’s throw away from where it all started at the old record shop, Good Vibrations celebrates the rise of punk music in Belfast during a time of conflict with headbanging hilarity and iconic punk anthems such as Teenage Kicks, of course, Just Another Teenage Rebel, and the fabulous and absolutely seminal NI punk single, Alternative Ulster.

The cast includes TV star Glen Wallace (Hollyoaks, The Secret) as Terri Hooley, with Jayne Wisener (Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd) as Ruth Carr, Marty Maguire, Christina Nelson, and others.

Written by Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson, directed by Des Kennedy, with musical direction by Katie Richardson, and choreography by Jennifer Rooney – the show looks ready to give audiences a view of an alternative Ulster in which young people across the sectarian divide forgot ther differences and united in their passionate love of punk music which washed like a tsunami over the troubled city, a defiant clarion call to come together in leather and move to the beat despite the conflict keeping us apart.

It’s a show that’s good for the soul, displaying that the spirit of punk and the alternative Ulster it popularised is still and resisting the status quo.

Met with rave reviews and sold-out performances when it made its world premiere in 2018, this Lyric Theatre production is the must-see musical of the year with a limited two-week run at the Grand Opera House that finishes on May 20.

To book your ticket visit www.goh.co.uk.