Festival helps people reach across divides

The 4 Corners Festival was conceived of ten years ago by Rev Steve Stockman of Presbyterian of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church on University Street and Fr Martin Magill from St John’s parish church on the Fall’s Road.

They came up with the idea in 2012 when they realised how little they knew other parts of the city.

Rev Stockman said: “Fr Martin and I were in his house - he was in Lenadoon at the time - we were talking about the fact that going up to his house, I had never seen that part of Belfast. Here was my city and my children had never been in part of it.

Fr Martin Magill, left, and Rev Steve Stockman, right, are leading the 4 Corners Festival across Belfast once again this year. They describe it as a hybrid sacred-secular featival which aims to build bridges across the city.

“He shared a similar story about east Belfast and we talked about doing events where we would take people out of their corner so that they would see the city and maybe meet people across the divide. “So we thought, Lets’ get 5-6 people together to run a festival - and within four months we had our first festival.”

Fr Magill says the festival plays an important role in facilitating the people of Belfast in giving international leadership.

“We believe we have an important story to tell,” he said. “Belfast needs to be in the media for positive reasons. It has had enough negative publicity over the years so when there are good things it is important that we share that as well.

“And for the wider world - for countries going into conflict and those coming out of conflict - not that we have got it all sorted, but we have come a long way.”

It is not actually a religious festival, he says, but is certainly “inspired by committed people of faith” who organise it.

Right from the start, he said, the aim was to bring Protestant events into Catholic areas and Catholic events into Protestant areas.

The opening night, on Sunday, featured a video address by Pope Francis, who urged participants to “pull down walls and build bridges”.

Other events in this year’s anniversary festival include Carl At Clonard, in which Carl Frampton speaks to Declan Lawn about his life and faith; In Conversation With Ruth McGinley, the acclaimed pianist, and the traditional ‘Wonderful Wander’ around Belfast. At the closing event, Archbishop Justin Welby will invite attendees to “Come And Live On

Common Ground” as he talks from the Catholic cathedral of St Peter’s in Belfast this Sunday at 7pm. As part of the programme The PeacePlayers NI - a cross community sports organisation - is laying on a Game of Three Halves, where children have a chance to play GAA, Soccer and Rugby.

Events are free to attend and many are also screened online: www.4cornersfestival.com

