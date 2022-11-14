Peter Corry Productions is returning this December 16 and 17 to one of the most stunning venues in Northern Ireland with their magical festive show, Christmas at the Cathedral.

The concert, which promises an enchanting production filled with festive songs and beautiful music, marks the start of the holiday season each year for many who are lucky enough to grab a ticket.

For those wanting to feel the magical glow of Christmas, this not-to-be-missed event has three shows over a two-day period, and as always, Peter is keen to bring his audience new and exciting performances.

Peter Corry, flautist Eimear McGeown and othe performers prepare for the festive magic to begin at Belfast's St Anne's Cathedral

Peter said: “I am delighted to be joined on stage by a host of exceptional performers and this year, we all hail from the North and South of Ireland. I am excited about this show as each year, I always strive to do something different and unique, I can promise you an enchanting production absolutely filled to bursting with festive songs and beautiful music.

“Our aim is to bring you plenty of moments of laughter and smiles, along with the chance to reflect on the beauty and magic of the season. This talented team of performers will have you leave the show fully embracing the festive spirit.”

Appearing on stage alongside Peter will be internationally renowned actor and director Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Rogue One, Game of Thrones).

He said: “Over the years we have built up a great relationship and I know that this show will be a great experience for all those who attend and for those of us lucky enough to be involved. I’m very much looking forward to being on the stage once again – a live performance is one of my most enjoyable things to do, especially in the stunning and atmospheric setting of St Anne’s Cathedral.”

Craigavon-born flautist Eimear McGeown will be wowing the audience with her incredible talent. The star has travelled the globe and performed for presidents and celebrities alike. Eimear has steadily built a reputation as being one of the world’s most versatile exponents of both the classical and Irish flute.

A unique artist, she switches effortlessly between style and instruments and will certainly hold a captive audience at the event.

Also joining Peter on stage will be the incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist and singer from Downpatrick, Matthew Campbell. His gorgeous voice and talent with a variety of instruments is something to behold.

The stellar line-up of performers is completed by the Celtic Tenors who after celebrating 20 years together will be making their debut at the Belfast Cathedral.

Renowned as the most successful classical crossover artists to ever some out of Ireland, The Celtic tenors promise a sparkling, professional and good-humoured performance adding even more musical magic in their own charming way.

As in previous years, the evening will be musically directed by maestro, Ashley Fulton, and there will also be a special an appearance from the truly talented youth of BSPA Voices.

This amazing cast will fill St Anne’s cathedral with magical performance full of joy, hope and the best kind of true Christmas magic.