Belfast TradFest (Saturday July 23 – 30) is set to mark its fifth edition milestone with an ambitious programme of music.

The pinnacle of world-class traditional music concerts, energetic pub sessions, and Ireland’s fastest growing summer school of traditional music, will take place across Belfast UNESCO City of Music this July – and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Belfast became a UNESCO City of Music in November 2021, celebrating the city’s rich musical heritage).

Four Men and a Dog are one of over 40 artists performing as part of the fifth edition of Belfast TradFest

Most Popular

Funded by Belfast City Council, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Tourism NI and in partnership with Ulster University, Belfast TradFest is now internationally recognised as a world-class event.

Since 2017 it has grown to over 200 events across multiple stages and venues, attracting an annual audience of over 15,000 from all over the world.

It acknowledges NI’s cultural diversity and brings people together in a shared celebration of traditional music from these islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast TradFest Summer School of Traditional Music is the hub around which the festival is built and allows musicians of all ages to come to Belfast to learn from the very best in the business during a five-day intensive programme of summer school events.

This year’s line-up of tutors features no less than eight TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award recipients.

Amongst the list of world-class talent will be Tyrone’s Ryan Molloy, acclaimed composer and musician Neil Martin, Co Kerry’s Niamh Ní Charra, banjo maestro Angelina Carberry, Sean Nós dancing dynamo Edwina Guckian and Belfast’s very own set dancing master Ronán Eastwood.

The ambitious festival programme includes a performance by Transatlantic supergroup The Olllam, for what will be their biggest Irish show to date, in the recently refurbished Mandela Hall and international festival favourites Four Men and a Dog will play Belfast TradFest for the first time, as they mark almost 35 years on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile former Dé Dannan accordion wizard Máirtín Ó’Connor will bring his acclaimed band back to Belfast for what promises to be an eye-watering display of virtuosity in the Empire Music Hall, featuring Tyrone fiddle legend Cathal Hayden and Sligo’s chanteur extraordinaire Seamie O’Dowd.

Also performing at the Empire are four part female vocal harmony group Landless, featuring Belfast’s own Meabh Meir.

Plus legendary triumvirate of musical magpies Mike McGoldrick, John Doyle and John McCusker – masters of the tradition who have shared stages and recording studios with everyone from Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler to Paul Weller, Joan Baez and Linda Thompson will also entertain festivalgoers.

Scottish singing sensation Kathleen MacInnes brings highly acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Mike Vass to Belfast to share the bill with award winning Highlands indie folk band Elephant Sessions, who will excite revellers to dance the night away and surely raise the roof, at the festival’s closing concert at Queen’s Mandela Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Belfast’s famed music and beer house the John Hewitt, much loved local trio Music in the Glen, featuring astounding flautist Brendan Mulholland, will share the bill with exciting young singer and composer Róis from Fermanagh, currently making her own indelible mark on the music scene.

Front woman of Cherish the Ladies and American Irish legend of traditional music Joanie Madden will bring her vivacious brand of musicianship to local audiences at the Strand Arts Centre as part of ‘With Fife & Drum’ concert in partnership with Eastside Arts Festival.

This concert celebrates Scottish and Irish traditions and will also feature Belfast’s own Desi Wilkinson, the world’s greatest tin whistle player, Mary Bergin, Field Marshall Montgomery’s Scott Wallace, six-time world pipe band championship winner Gareth McLees and Scottish Smallpipe legend Fin Moore.

Also on the bill are legendary Co Antrim singer Len Graham and tenor banjo player Gerry O’Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McConnell’s Irish Whisky session trail can also be enjoyed (July 23-30), taking in some of Belfast’s most iconic traditional city centre pubs. All sessions are free admission and last two hours.

Belfast Lord Mayor, councillor Tina Black said: “Belfast TradFest is of a jaw-droppingly high standard. For one week each July, it brings our beautiful city alive with traditional music and dance and celebrates our undeniable talent in these artforms. Belfast City Council is so proud to support this festival programme."

She added: “Belfast TradFest not only makes traditional music and dance accessible to new audiences, it nurtures and inspires new and upcoming talent, attracts international visitors and animates our spaces in a really joyous, authentic way. It’s the true embodiment of our status as a UNESCO City of Music. I wish everyone involved the very best of luck.”

Dónal O’Connor, Belfast TradFest artistic director, commented: “Our fifth edition is a hugely significant occasion for Belfast TradFest, especially considering the pandemic years and the challenges posed by recent cuts to arts funding. We will, of course, be paying homage to the musicians, bands and artists who have contributed, supported and inspired the festival over the years, but importantly this is also a moment to look to the future. Belfast TradFest is showcasing some of the best music these islands have to offer. Established and emerging musicians come here to create and perform and audiences are attracted to enjoy the cultural exponents of our city at first hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Sharing our music and our arts is a vital part of our human existence, connecting us and enriching lives, and we cherish that. We are so excited to bring this full programme of events to the people of Belfast and to invite many new visitors to our city from all over the world.”