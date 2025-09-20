Save the dates as we start the journey along the Road to the Oscars 2026.

There’s already some early Oscar buzz for several films that have featured on the film festival circuit.

But will they earn any plaudits across the ‘big four’ film award ceremonies in the lead up to the 98th Academy Awards?

Here are all the dates to make a note of regarding the big ceremonies taking place on the Road to the Oscars 2026.

With the conclusion of the Primetime Emmy Awards last weekend, and several film festivals having finished their screenings for another year, we guess it’s onto the Oscars now, right?

Well, slow down there, dear cinephile! We once again have the lead up to the 98th Academy Awards and all the fun that goes along with it as we near the annual ‘Road to The Oscars’ for another year, and with it – a clutch of important ceremonies on the calendar, many of which previously demonstrating their pull when it comes to the overall sentiments of who will win a vaunted Oscar trophy.

So, as I (and by extension, we) start to pull together our spreadsheets for another year to provide you with our running league table heading into the Academy Awards, there is a small administrative matter to tend to.

Get your planner out, or jot down some dates to stick up in your domicile as we go through not only the dates of the ‘Big Four’ ceremonies leading up to the Oscars, but also look at 2025’s big winners, how well they’ve previously predicted Oscar wins and the very... very early buzz when it comes to who could be nominated when all is revealed in early 2026.

Here’s your guide to the big film award ceremonies that shape another ‘Road to The Oscars’ for another year.

What are the ‘big’ film award ceremonies in the lead-up to the Oscars?

The Golden Globes

Date : January 11

: January 11 Venue: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, USA

The Golden Globes are the first major show of the awards season, often setting the tone for the months to follow. While they've had a tumultuous few years, their ability to predict Oscar winners, especially in the acting categories, remains strong.

The Globes divide their film awards into two categories: Drama and Musical or Comedy. This means they have a greater chance of matching an Oscar winner, but it also means the results can sometimes be less straightforward.

In recent years, the Golden Globes have a solid track record with acting categories, matching the eventual Oscar winner about 65-75% of the time. However, when it comes to predicting Best Picture, their success rate is much lower, especially since the Academy expanded the number of Best Picture nominees.

2025 winners: The Brutalist, Emilia Perez, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), Demi Moore (The Substance)

The Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA)

Date : February 7

: February 7 Venue: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA

The DGA Awards are considered the most reliable predictor of the Oscar for Best Director. Why? Because the DGA's membership overlaps significantly with the Academy's Director's Branch, and they are voting on the same craft. Historically, the DGA has been an almost perfect indicator.

The DGA winner has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Director more than 90% of the time. Since the first DGA Awards were held in 1948, the winner has only failed to win the Oscar eight times.

2025 winners: Sean Baker (Anora)

The BAFTA Film Awards

Date : February 22

: February 22 Venue: Royal Festival Hall, London

Often called the "British Oscars," the BAFTAs are a crucial stop on the awards circuit. While their voting body is different from the Academy's, the overlap in nominations and winners is significant, especially in recent years.

The BAFTAs are a particularly good indicator of a film's international appeal. While there isn't a hard and fast percentage, a Best Film or acting win at the BAFTAs is a strong signal of a likely Oscar victory, as it shows a film has global momentum.

2025 winners: Conclave, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Mikey Madison (Anora)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

Date: March 1

Venue: Not yet announced

The SAG Awards are arguably the most important predictor of the Oscars, especially for the acting categories. This is because actors make up the largest voting branch of the Academy. Their "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture" award is also a powerful indicator for the Oscar for Best Picture.

The SAG Awards have a very high correlation with the Oscars, often predicting the Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor/Actress winners over 80% of the time.

For Best Picture, the SAG Awards' "Outstanding Cast" winner has a strong, though not perfect, track record of also winning the top prize at the Oscars. A film that wins the SAG cast award is almost always a top contender for Best Picture.

2025 winners: Conclave, Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Demi Moore (The Substance)

Are there any early favourites so far leading into Oscar season?

Favourites might be a strong word at the moment, but with a clutch of film festivals having completed their programming for another year, there have been a few names popping up so far regarding ‘Oscar buzz.’

Best Actor buzz

While Dwayne Johnson's dramatic turn in ‘The Smashing Machine’ has been a major talking point, the early awards season buzz for Best Actor extends far beyond him. Jeremy Allen White is a leading contender, with his portrayal of a young Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ already receiving critical acclaim. The combination of a respected actor embodying an iconic musician is a proven formula for Oscar success.

Leonardo DiCaprio is also a formidable name in the mix, as his re-teaming with director Paul Thomas Anderson in the high-octane comedy ‘One Battle After Another’ has made him an immediate frontrunner. Additionally, Michael B. Jordan's dual role in Ryan Coogler's highly praised film ‘Sinners’ is being singled out by critics as a commanding, career-best performance, further solidifying his place in the early race.

Finally, Timothée Chalamet is generating buzz for his role as a table tennis champion in the A24 film ‘Marty Supreme,’ which is being cited as a potential "late-season disruptor."

Best Actress buzz

Jessie Buckley is widely hailed as an early frontrunner for her transformative work as Shakespeare’s wife in ‘Hamnet,’ a film from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. Her performance has been described by critics as "staggering" and "a wonder," burrowing itself into the heart of the film.

Cynthia Erivo, a previous nominee, is back in the conversation for her powerful vocal and acting performance as Elphaba in ‘Wicked: For Good,’ with early reviews praising her as the emotional core of the film. Meanwhile, Renate Reinsve is gaining serious traction for her reunion with director Joachim Trier in ‘Sentimental Value,’ with her performance in the emotional family drama being called "generational talent" and her ability to show both strength and fragility being unmatched.

Not to be overlooked is Jennifer Lopez, whose role in the musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is being seen as a potential major comeback and a reminder of her star power, while previous Oscar winner Emma Stone is once again in the awards conversation for her fifth collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos in ‘Bugonia,’ a film that sees her return to the director's unique, macabre world with a performance that critics have described as "lethally cold and heartless" but "predictably strong."