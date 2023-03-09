The Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio invite professional visual artists born in, or resident in Northern Ireland, to apply for a two-week residency at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, Co Monaghan.

The bursary covers two weeks’ full board accommodation in the Big House, use of a studio and £100 expenses.

The bursary was established in memory of Dr Maurna Crozier (1942 - 2015) who was a founding member of the Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery.

Sculpture by the late and hugely talented artist FE McWilliam (1909-1992) in the garden of the museum dedicated to his memory in Banbridge

Maurna had a lifelong commitment to enlarging cultural life in Northern Ireland.

The bursary is open to artists in all visual arts disciplines, living or resident here.

