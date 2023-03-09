Friends of the FE McWilliam Gallery call to artists to apply for bursary
Maurna Crozier Memorial Bursary 2023 offers unique opportunity for one lucky artist
The Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio invite professional visual artists born in, or resident in Northern Ireland, to apply for a two-week residency at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, Co Monaghan.
The bursary covers two weeks’ full board accommodation in the Big House, use of a studio and £100 expenses.
The bursary was established in memory of Dr Maurna Crozier (1942 - 2015) who was a founding member of the Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery.
Maurna had a lifelong commitment to enlarging cultural life in Northern Ireland.
The bursary is open to artists in all visual arts disciplines, living or resident here.
Those interested should submit a proposal detailing in less than 1000 words, a specific project for which they require the bursary and residency. Also include an up-to-date CV and five images of recent work. Applications will be accepted by email or by post before April 6.