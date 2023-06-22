And Just Like That, 9pm, Sky Comedy

The fabulous designer handbag-toting friends are back, and this season it’s been confirmed that Kim Cattrall will make a fleeting, albeit glorious, return as Samantha Jones. But surely all a plethora of SATC fans want to know is if Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is Carrie dating the affable Aidan again?

And how are things in LA with these days with Miranda and Che?

Lizzo will perform the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night. The singer's set time is 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Grab a cosmopolitan (or two) and find out in this opening double bill.

Glastonbury 2023, 10pm, BBC Two

It’s that time of year again when all that the manifold of us ticketless losers can do is watch Glastonbury on the TV while wishing we were there. Sigh.

But all is not lost.

Tune in to Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders as they kick-off the long weekend’s coverage, telling us how magical the first couple of days on site have been before looking ahead to headliners including the Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Sir Elton John and US R&B sensation Lizzo.

Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef, 8pm, Channel 4

The remaining chefs must create a bespoke menu for a Langham VIP who’s forked out for a £25k-a-night suite and the pressure should be at its zenith in the kitchen.

So a five-star breakfast it must be, one flawlessly aligned with the restaurant’s branding, and that leaves the customer satisfied, if at all possible.

Windrush: Portraits of a Generation, 7.45pm, BBC Two

King Charles pops up at the top of this film to explain why he commissioned 10 Royal Collection portraits of members of the Windrush Generation. But rightly, the focus is on the sitters themselves, including campaigning scientist Sir Geoff Palmer, actor Carmen Munroe and dapper raconteur “Big” John Richards.

Gardeners’ World, 9pm, BBC Two

As “G&T in the garden” season approaches its acme amid the incipient summer sunshine, Adam Frost advises on plants that smell good at sunset.

Also in this week’s horticultural magazine, Nick Bailey celebrates the dogwood tree and Toby Buckland visits the green Mecca that is Milton Keynes. Someone there has seven ponds in their back yard (seriously).

Puzzling, 8pm, Channel 5

Puzzle nerd Lucy Worsley hosts a tricky new gameshow in which six super-smart strangers are put into two teams.