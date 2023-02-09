Dick Valentine, the frontman of the legendary, impossible-to-kill Electric Six, returns to Ireland for the first two weeks of May looking to go pub to pub with an acoustic guitar, fixin’ on patching up the hole in your life. Valentine, who will play at Belfast’s Katy’s Bar on May 3 (entry is free) comes to Northern Ireland in support of his ninth solo record “This Is Hell!” which he will be selling to you directly out of his bag. Many of you already understand how accomplished a singer and troubadour Dick Valentine is already. The rest of you are about to find out.