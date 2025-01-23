Get on stage at Stendhal
Submissions for all types of performers can be made now via the event website www.stendhalfestival.com and the process will remain open until February 14.
Scheduled for July 4th to 6th, 2025, the milestone fifteenth instalment of Stendhal Festival will this year for the first time run for a true weekend from a Friday to a Sunday, with campers heading home on the Monday.
As ever, Stendhal is on the lookout for the best indigenous talent across all artistic disciplines as it continues its mission to provide a platform and showcase an eclectic and varied artistic experience.
Event director Ross Parkhill said: “We say this every year and it still rings true, the submission process is always one of our favourite times of the year. We love discovering new music, new artists and new performers and the submissions always throw up some absolutely brilliant discoveries.
“We first discovered acts like Ryan McMullan, Soak and JC Stewart through our annual submission process but it’s not just about music.
"We want to hear from poets, visual artists of all kinds, comedians, dancers, theatre groups and basically anyone who would like to get on stage at Stendhal and wow our audience with something special.”
He added: “We love to see as wide a variety of acts apply as possible, from acts that have just started up to more established acts who haven’t played the festival yet, even acts that have played before and want to come back, we want to hear from everyone and anyone that can make our programme as good as it possibly can be.
“We have already had a lot of inquiries with regards to acts getting on the bill this year so now is your chance to make it happen but please get your submissions in before February the 14th because any applications received after this date will not be considered for 2025.”
Early Bird tickets for Stendhal 2025 are on sale now at www.stendhalfestival.com
