Picturesque Warrenpoint is once again set to play host to some of the world's leading blues and jazz performers who are heading to the Co Down town for the much-anticipated 24th International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival, May 24-30, 2023, meaning it runs over the spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Sponsored by Diageo Northern Ireland, the festival attracts thousands of music loving locals and tourists with many coming from across the globe to visit the renowned festival.

Celebrating its incredible 24th anniversary, the International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival will become every music fan's paradise this year as it hosts seven-days of over 60 free breath-taking blues and jazz gigs, music and jam sessions.

Featuring amazing international blues musicians from across the globe and closer to home, this award-winning festival is growing from from strength-to-strength.

This year, festival fans will be treated to a musical extravaganza featuring international blues legends including AJA, Mirenda Rosenberg, CrowBlackChicken, The Pat McManus Band, Ronnie Greer, The Sabre Jets, Ken Haddock, Reverend Doc and The Unholy Gospel Band.

Other highlights include a two-day artisan food and craft market, a live broadcast by the BBC's Ralph McLean and a wealth of established Pros in the international blues festival circuit including: Ben Prevo, Mark S Black, Andy Whittaker, Willie Byrne, The Backbone Blues Band, Mark 'Bee Sting' Braidner, Tony Villiers, Allison McGrath, The 2.19, Sam Davidson's Taste, The NiteHawks, Stonecold Hobo, The Davy K Project, Courtnay and John Giffin, Preacher Caseys, Keith Doran Band, Speedy Mullan, Celtic Delta, Rusty Jacks, Paul Sherry, The Red Hot Roosters, Freedom 35's, The Bluez Katz Blues Band and many more.

With the festival now becoming a seven-day event this year, look out for The Waverly Paddle Steamer Blues Cruise on Tuesday plus more gigs to finish off the festival in true Blues on the Bay style.

Paul Callan, Diageo Northern Ireland, said; "The International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival is an annual highlight for thousands of visitors from across Ireland and overseas. Guinness has been supporting the festival for the last 24 years and it is a great fit for our brand with talent, passion and fun always on show. At Diageo we are committed to playing our part in helping to expand Northern Ireland's tourism and hospitality.

“The International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival plays a key role in doing exactly that. We take great delight in seeing how the festival continues to evolve and special thanks must go to the bars, restaurants and hotels in Warrenpoint and the surrounding area for their help and continued support of Diageo and this event."

Commenting on the 2023 programme, event director, Ian Sands added: "There is definitely something for everyone at the International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival, as we combine top class international jazz and blues performers alongside Warrenpoint's renowned restaurants and friendly hospitality hosts. Tourists coming to the event will be truly spoiled for choice, quality and top-notch blues music."

The 24th International Guinness Blues on the Bay Festival is supported by Diageo Northern Ireland; Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, and The Quays, Newry.