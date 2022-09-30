Revisit the sisterly love between Elsa and Anna that saved the Kingdom of Arendelle as well as watching a panoply of other Disney heroes and heroines on the ice at the SSE Arena in Belfast including Mickey Mouse, Moana, Cinderella and so many others. Tickets for the show are available via www.ticketmaster.ie from October 6

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big – an action-packed voyage through the Disney Kingdom and a magical experience for the whole family featuring a panoply of characters from Moana, Frozen and a slew of other timeless favourites.

The show, which features superbly talented ice skating Disney characters brought to life by a myriad of talented performers swirling and dancing in unison in resplendent costumes at Belfast’s SSE Arena, November 18-20, with tickets on sale here from October 6, will feature heroes and heroines we all know and love including the now iconic Mickey and Minnie Mouse leading the audience through the narrative arcs of Disney tales old and new, most of which have been deeply absorbed into our cultural consciousness and involve the triumph of virtue and bravery and, crucially, the kind of happy endings we don’t always achieve in real life.

Children and their families or thrill seeking, Disney-loving adults can enjoy world-class figure skating as audiences are transported to exciting, fictional worlds where heroes and heroines journey to fulfill their dreams in a spectacular display that should captivate imaginations.

The production will travel throughout the UK visiting Manchester, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, and London as well as Belfast.

Audiences can join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Then, explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice.

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights an then travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom in Frozen from the callous rule of the duplicitous Prince Hans.

You can also discover the strength, bravery and kindness that has inspired generation after generation of Disney heroines with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella all making an appearance on the ice.