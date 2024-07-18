The Sensational Sanita sisters, who will be performing at Belfast's Sailortown Festival. Credit Bernie Mcallister

Sailortown Festival, Belfast's most intimate and unique community and arts festival, returns with a vibrant array of events from July 26 to 28, 2024.

A project of Sailortown Regeneration, this festival celebrates the unique heritage and culture of Sailortown while brining something a little bit different and unexpected to the area.

Highlights include: Captain’s Tea Party, July 26 – enjoy a champagne reception and traditional afternoon tea, set against the iconic candlelit backdrop of St Joseph’s Church. Renowned composer and pianist Darren Day will be providing a touch of class to the event tinkling the ivories to some of your favourite classics followed by a fun singalong with Terry Thomas ( AKA) Jeff.

Captain Joe’s Bingo Bash: St Joseph's Church, July 26 – Enjoy a lively night of bingo, craic and tunes.

The Naughty-cal Cabaret: July 27, at The Dockers Night Club – Set sail for an unforgettable evening of circus, song, burlesque and disco. This adult-only event promises a captivating blend of death-defying circus, soulful song, side-splitting comedy, and dazzling burlesque performances.

Sail Back to Sailortown: St Joseph’s Church on July 27 – Join actor and writer Cathy Brennan Bradley; storyteller, Patrick Ryan; and Singer Songwriter, Ludwig O’Neil for immersive multimedia experience through the history of Sailortown.

Sailortown Flea Market: July 27 – 12pm-5pm want to experience a proper flea market? Remember the days when markets were just regular people selling their wares and olives didn’t cost £1 each? Well come and explore this bustling community market with untold treasures: antiques; arts and crafts; bric a brac; food stalls; live music - and meet some fantastic people.

Free Workshops July 27 – A programme of free taster workshops all day long including capoeira, dance and movement, boat making and circus skills, all in the magnificent St Joseph’s Church.

All Free Family Funday, July 28 – Barrow Square for our biggest adventure yet. Our host Stephen Beggs navigates you through a day filled with dazzling Aerial Acts, Back Breaking Acrobats, Retro Street Games, arts and crafts, food stalls, face painters, the annual traditional blessing of the pets and much much more. And wear your fancy dress, there will be prizes!