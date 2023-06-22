The talented singer from Dungiven, who has been captivating audiences and achieving exceptional acclaim for over two decades, will play at the Avalon stage on Sunday, June 5, 13.55 – 14.50.

Cara, who is married to musical partner Sam Lakeman, said: “I absolutely cannot wait. I live in a little market town 20 minutes from Glastonbury and the excitement every year is incredible because on Friday the helicopters start flying over the town into Glastonbury with all the bands and the celebrities to hang out for the weekend.”

The multi award-winning folk singer, whose new album, Coming Home, is out next year, added: “We’ve been to Glastonbury 10 times, and this will be our sixth time performing.”

Cara, who will also perform closer to home at the Stendhal Festival, Limavady, next weekend, said she is looking forward to seeing Lana del Ray and Queen’s of the Stone Age at this year’s Glastonbury.

Among other Northern Irish acts performing at Glastonbury 2023 are Londonderry-born DJ Or:la and Belfast-born electronica and techno producer, Max Cooper.

Irish acts included in this year's line-up include The Saw Doctors, who returned to touring last winter following a five-year break. The Co Galway rockers will headline Glastonbury's Acoustic Stage on Friday, June 21, ahead of their return to Dublin in October for their first gig in the city since 2017.

Ballymun singer-songwroter Glen Hansard is the second headline act on the Acoustic Stage the following evening.

Dungiven singer Cara Dillon will perform at Glastonbury on Sunday, June 25

Other Irish acts include Dermot Kennedy, CMAT, The Murder Capital, John Francis Flynnn, The Mary Wallopers, DJ Annie Mac, Gavin James, The Sharon Shannon Trio, Clare Sands, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Kettama, Saoirse, Acid Granny, The Love Buzz and Ezra Williams.

Arctic Monkeys will top the bill on Friday night on the Pyramid Stage, which will be their third time headlining the festival having previously done so in 2007 and 2013.

However, their slot has been thrown into question after the rock band had to cancel their Dublin show which was scheduled for Wednesday at the last minute due to their frontman Alex Turner suffering from acute laryngitis.

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Lizzo will play immediately before and has joint headline billing on the line-up poster.

Sir Elton John’s headline slot on Sunday night is expected to draw large crowds, as it marks the end of his scheduled farewell tour dates in the UK.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform during the teatime legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.

Also on the bill across the weekend are Christine And The Queens, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Lil Nas X.