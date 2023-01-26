At 9am on 13th February 13, 2023, grants of £1,000 will be made available to 100 community choirs and singing groups across the UK, to help bring the life-changing power of music to people living with dementia and their carers.

The new fund, established by The National Academy for Social Prescribing [NASP] and The Utley Foundation, is a response to last year’s Power of Music report, which called for investment in music programmes for health and wellbeing, among other recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also inspired by the ‘Our Dementia Choir’ documentary, which features the creation and development of a choir in Nottingham. Presented by Vicky McClure – whose grandmother had dementia - the programme made an appeal for more funding to be made available for other dementia choirs and singing groups, as it demonstrated the transformational difference singing makes in its participants’ lives.

Vicky McClure singing with one of many choirs funded to help those suffering with dementia. Applications for grants will open again on February 13

Most Popular

Through the £100,000 fund, community choirs and singing groups will be able to apply for small grants to cover the travel, room hire, refreshment or administration costs that can often get in the way of making choirs and singing groups a viable option for those with dementia.